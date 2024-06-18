Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer land commitment in 2025 offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd

Four-star offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd has committed to Alabama football, Lloyd told On3 on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound prospect from Carmel High School in Carmel, California becomes the second offensive tackle in the Crimson Tide's 2025 cycle, alongside Mal Waldrep, who committed to Alabama on June 11.

Lloyd chose Alabama over the likes of Ohio State, USC, Tennessee, Oregon and Stanford. He becomes the 17th commitment in Alabama's 2025 class and the seventh to commit over the last three weeks. Prior to Lloyd's commitment, Kalen DeBoer and Alabama's 2025 recruiting class ranked third in the nation per 247Sports Composite.

The 247Sports Composite has Lloyd tabbed as the No. 17 prospect in California and the No. 19 offensive tackle in the 2025 class. Nationally, he ranks as the No. 146 prospect among the class.

Lloyd took an official visit to the Capstone over the weekend of June 14. Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is listed as his primary recruiter.

