Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer land commitment from 2025 cornerback Chuck McDonald

Four-star class of 2025 cornerback Chuck McDonald has committed to Alabama football, McDonald told On3 on Saturday.

The 6-foot-0.5, 190-pound McDonald chose Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide over a total of 27 offers, including from Georgia, USC and Oregon. The Santa Ana, California, native is the seventh-ranked prospect in California and the ninth-ranked cornerback. Nationally, he ranks as the No. 76 prospect in the 2025 class per 247Sports Composite.

McDonald joins a 2025 Alabama recruiting class that ranks eighth in the nation per 247Sports. He is the 12th commitment in the class but the first cornerback. He joins Mater Dei High School teammate Abduall Sanders Jr. (LB) who committed to Alabama in March.

McDonald finished his junior year at Mater Dei with 34 tackles, 26 of them being solo, along with an interception and a fumble recovery. McDonald took a visit to Alabama on May 31. Holman Bearden is listed as his primary recruiter.

