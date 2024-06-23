Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer land Micah DeBose, offensive tackle in 2025 recruiting class

Alabama football landed a commitment from four-star in-state prospect Micah DeBose, DeBose told On3 on Saturday night.

DeBose, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive tackle out of Vigor High School in Mobile, Alabama becomes the fifth in-state and 18th total commitment in Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide's 2025 recruiting class, which ranked third in the nation per the 247Sports Composite prior to DeBose's commitment. He is the third offensive tackle in the class alongside Mal Waldrep (Phenix City, AL) and Jackson Lloyd (Carmel, CA).

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Micah DeBose has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 320 IOL from Mobile, AL chose the Crimson Tide over LSU, Ohio State, & Florida



The 247Sports Composite has DeBose listed as the eighth-ranked prospect in the state and the eighth-ranked offensive tackle. Nationally, he ranks No. 89 amongst the 2025 class.

DeBose picked Alabama over a total of 30 offers, including those from LSU, Ohio State and Florida. He took a visit to the Capstone on June 21. Robert Bala and Eric Wolford are listed as his primary recruiters.

