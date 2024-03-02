Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer flips four-star 2025 DL Antonio Coleman from Auburn

Four-star class of 2025 defensive lineman Antonio Coleman has flipped from Auburn to Alabama football, per On3.

Coleman, who had originally committed to Alabama in September 2023, flips back to the Crimson Tide after flipping to Auburn in December.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Antonio Coleman tells me he has Flipped from Auburn to Alabama!



The 6’2 280 DL from Saraland, AL was the highest-ranked recruit in Auburn’s ‘25 Class



“I feel like Roach is solid & like their program can develop me more.”https://t.co/61VjPNA6I8 pic.twitter.com/DutsXjFWrg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 2, 2024

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound lineman out of Saraland, Alabama is tabbed as the No. 11 prospect in Alabama and the No. 15 defensive lineman, per 247Sports Composite. He becomes the third commit in Alabama's 2025 class, alongside four-star running back Anthony Rogers and four-star athlete Myles Johnson.

