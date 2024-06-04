Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer flip four-star 2025 quarterback Keelon Russell from SMU

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama football have flipped four-star class of 2025 quarterback Keelon Russell from SMU, Russell told On3.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Duncanville, Texas native had been committed to SMU since September 2023 before flipping his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday. Russell is the 10th and latest addition in Alabama's 2025 class, but the first high school quarterback to commit to Alabama under DeBoer. The Crimson Tide's 2025 class currently ranks No. 8 in the nation per 247Sports.

Per 247Sports Composite, Russell is tabbed as the No. 6 quarterback in the 2025 class and is the 10th-rated prospect in Texas. Nationally, he ranks No. 38 in the 2025 class.

Russell finished his junior season at Duncanville High School (TX) going 180-for-243 with 3,483 yards passing, 35 touchdowns and three interceptions. He rushed for 361 yards and six scores.

Alabama extended an offer to Russell in April, and after a recent visit to the Capstone, Russell flipped his commitment. Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan is listed as Russell's primary recruiter.

NICK SABAN: Retired Alabama coach Nick Saban makes first appearance on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama softball and football recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Keelon Russell, four-star 2025 QB, flips from SMU