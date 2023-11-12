Can Alabama football jump Texas in AP Top 25? In my poll, head-to-head remains valuable

Alabama football is finding its groove. The concerns for Nick Saban’s squad from early in the season feel like a distant memory, especially after Saturday’s 49-21 win at Kentucky. Coming off big wins against Tennessee and LSU, there was no hangover in a thumping of the Wildcats.

Texas hasn’t been as strong of late. The Longhorns lost to an overrated Oklahoma team on Oct. 7 before tight wins against Houston, Kansas State and TCU.

If Texas and Alabama were to meet today, the latter would likely be favored. However, with both teams at 9-1, the Longhorns shouldn't be ranked higher in the AP Top 25 – at least that’s what my ballot suggests this week.

Head-to-head has to matter, and Texas won in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9. Things have changed since then, but in a sport where rankings are based so heavily on resumes, analytics and opinion, having substantial evidence is rare.

In the debate of Texas and Alabama, there is hard evidence. In a sport where tough nonconference games are encouraged to create an intriguing schedule, having head-to-head prove unimportant would be a detriment. If Texas beating Alabama on the road doesn’t keep the Longhorns ahead in the rankings, so long as the team’s have the same record, what incentive would teams have to schedule those games?

Is Missouri the SEC’s top team outside Alabama, Georgia?

Missouri could have had a letdown against Tennessee after a tough loss at Georgia. Instead, the Tigers thumped the Vols en route to a 36-7 win at home.

With Ole Miss getting blown out by UGA, is it fair to say Missouri is the SEC’s best team outside of Alabama and Georgia? Well, going back to the head-to-head debate, it’s important to remember Mizzou lost to LSU – though Missouri has a better record unlike the debate with Alabama and Texas.

Regardless, Missouri – which sits at No. 10 in my ballot this week – has been one of the better stories this season. Coach Eli Drinkwitz has the Tigers in the midst of their best season since at least 2018.

You can make the case that it’s a down year for the SEC. However, Missouri shouldn’t be judged for taking advantage of it unlike others in the conference.

Stefan Krajisnik’s AP Top 25 after Week 11 games

No. 1 Georgia

No. 2 Michigan

No. 3 Ohio State

No. 4 Washington

No. 5 Florida State

No. 6 Oregon

No. 7 Texas

No. 8 Alabama

No. 9 Louisville

No. 10 Missouri

No. 11 Oregon State

No. 12 Ole Miss

No. 13 LSU

No. 14 Penn State

No. 15 Arizona

No. 16 Utah

No. 17 Tulane

No. 18 North Carolina

No. 19 Tennessee

No. 20 Notre Dame

No. 21 James Madison

No. 22 Oklahoma State

No. 23 Oklahoma

No. 24 Kansas State

No. 25 Liberty

