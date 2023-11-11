Alabama football, Jalen Milroe clinch SEC West by clobbering Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. − Fifty-six days ago, Alabama football looked like it would be lucky to win an SEC game in 2023.

The Crimson Tide was fresh off a too-close-for-comfort win over South Florida on the road in which the offense looked zapped and played uninspired football. That came after a rare home loss the week before, with Alabama having dropped a game to Texas in only the second week of the season.

Fast-forward almost two months, and Alabama not only has won an SEC game, it has also tallied seven straight victories and the offense is humming. The latest victory also secured the SEC West for the Crimson Tide in its final year of divisions in the conference.

No. 8 Alabama defeated Kentucky 49-21 on Saturday at Kroger Field, earning the Crimson Tide its 15th division title in 32 possible seasons and 10th under coach Nick Saban over 17 seasons.

Here are observations and takeaways from the game between No. 8 Alabama (9-1, 7-0 SEC) and Kentucky (6-4, 3-4).

Alabama football offense jolts out of bed for early game

The Crimson Tide certainly didn't hit snooze. Instead, Alabama started fast and started well.

Starting with the football, the Crimson Tide put together a methodical first drive. With Jalen Milroe leading the offense, Alabama put together an 10-play, 80-yard drive over 5:13 for a touchdown to tight end Amari Niblack. That marked the first touchdown on an opening drive since the season opener vs. Middle Tennessee and the first points on an opening drive since the Ole Miss game in late September.

For a team with far too many slow starts this season, the way the Crimson Tide started, it showed a letdown game was not on deck.

Jalen Milroe builds on LSU game

Milroe has been a scoring machine after the open week.

After Milroe rushed for four touchdowns vs. LSU a week ago, he kept adding to his total vs. Kentucky on the ground and through the air. He finished the day with three passing touchdowns and three rushing scores. His six touchdowns accounted for are tied for second-most in program history for one game.

Milroe also became the first Alabama player to rush for three touchdowns and pass for three touchdowns in the same game in program history.

Alabama errors are about all that gives Kentucky signs of life

Not much went right for Kentucky, and that was from the start. In fact, the first and only sign of life came after Kool-Aid McKinstry muffed a punt. Kentucky scored its one and only touchdown of the first half after gaining prime field position on the Alabama 32, and it was made possible after safety Caleb Downs committed pass interference earlier on the drive.

The next time the Crimson Tide gave the Wildcats the ball with good field position, Milroe forced a pass on third down and threw an interception. But the defense prevented any kind of score because cornerback Terrion Arnold snagged his own interception the next drive.

During the first drive of the the second half, Alabama had the Wildcats stopped on third down. But a roughing-the-passer call extended the drive. Kentucky went on to score its second touchdown that drive.

