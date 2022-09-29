Alabama Football injury report heading into Week 5 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Alabama has various injuries across the roster. The most depleted position as a result of injury has been at wide receiver. So far, wide receivers JoJo Earle, Tyler Harrell, and Aaron Anderson have all been nursing injuries. They have yet to see game action. However, they all suited up against Vanderbilt and partook in warm-ups.

It is likely that all three will be available for Saturday’s matchup versus Arkansas. On the other hand, there are several key injuries to keep an eye on along the defensive side of the ball. Starting defensive backs Jordan Battle and Khyree Jackson both suffered injuries in recent weeks.

Jackson was sidelined this past week with an ankle injury while Battle suffered a mild leg injury during the Tide’s matchup versus the Commodores. It will be interesting to see if they see a lot of action or are limited on Saturday. Another starter that suffered an injury was Byron Young. He injured his ankle this past weekend and is also a player to monitor.

Roll Tide Wire will take a look at Alabama’s injury report heading into their Week 5 matchup versus Arkansas.

Byron Young (ankle)

Young suffered a sprained ankle in Alabama’s victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. As Saban mentioned in his Wednesday presser, he is listed as “day-to-day.” The Tide could certainly use his interior presence against a run-heavy Razorbacks offense.

Khyree Jackson (ankle)

During the Louisiana Monroe game, Jackson suffered a sprained ankle. He did not play in Alabama’s Week 4 matchup versus Arkansas. After the game was over, Saban had a few things to say about Jackson’s injury status. “I don’t think it’s significant but when you have an ankle injury, you’ve got to go day to day,” Saban said about Khyree Jackson. “We’ll see how he does this week.” The expectation is that Jackson will be available to play this weekend, but we will see.

Isaiah Hastings

The last update on Isaiah Hastings came almost a month ago. Saban told the media that Hastings had come in with an injury and that he would “be back shortly.” Since then, there have been no confirmed reports as to when he will be able to practice or if he has.

Earl Little Jr. (shoulder)

There haven’t been any recent reports regarding the injury status of Earl Little Jr. The Florida native suffered a shoulder injury prior to arriving in Tuscaloosa that Coach Saban spoke to the media about. “Earl Little had a shoulder coming in that was bothering him, so we decided to fix it. He’ll be out for a little while, as well,” he said. There is no timetable for when he will return to action.

Jordan Battle (leg)

After coming up a little gimpy against Vanderbilt, Battle appeared to be okay. Coach Saban also mentioned that the senior safety was “day-to-day.” In all likelihood, he will be available on Saturday.

