Alabama Football injury report heading into Week 2 vs. Texas Longhorns

Alabama was fortunate in Week 1 as there were no injuries that occurred throughout the game. There was an early concern that Emil Ekiyor was out due to injury. However, Saban clarified Ekiyor’s absence during his postgame press conference. Charlie Potter reported that Ekiyor didn’t start as a result of missing five practices this past week. He did, however, see some action on Alabama’s second-team offense.

Outside of last week’s injury report, Alabama had no other injuries to report at this time. The expectation is that starting tight end and fifth-year senior Cameron Latu will be able to return for their week two matchup against Texas. Several freshmen suffered injuries during fall practices and won’t be back for several weeks.

Another player that wasn’t on the latest injury report was Tyler Harrell. He was seen in a walking boot on the sideline. If that is any indication it is that he will likely miss some time. There have been no reports regarding the significance of his injury.

Today, Roll Tide Wire will provide the latest injury report heading into their Week 2 contest against Texas.

Cameron Latu (knee)

Coach Saban discussed the latest on Latu’s injury situation. According to reporter Charlie Potter, Saban mentioned that Latu was practicing. “Cam’s gonna start practicing today. We’ll see how he progresses, see how he does. I don’t think anyone can make a prediction on that now.”

Latu didn’t see any playing time in Week1 as the training staff is steadily easing him back into game action. He should be back for Alabama’s week two matchup against Texas.

Elijah Pritchett (torn pectoral)

A few weeks ago, Saban said that Pritchett tore his pectoral muscle over the summer during a workout. As a result, he mentioned, “so he’ll be out for a while.” With that being the case, it is unlikely that the true freshman will be practicing anytime soon.

Isaiah Hastings

The last update on Isaiah Hastings came almost a month ago. Saban told the media that Hastings had come in with an injury and that he would “be back shortly.” Since then, there have been no confirmed reports as to when he will be able to practice or if he has.

Aaron Anderson (knee)

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson suffered a minor knee injury that has held him out of practice. When asked about Anderson, here is what Saban said to the media: “Aaron Anderson has a little knee injury, but he’ll be back in a few weeks, as well.”

The expectation is that he will return in a few weeks.

Earl Little Jr. (shoulder)

Saban said in his press conference that Little Jr. was dealing with a shoulder injury upon arriving in Tuscaloosa. As a result, Saban went on to mention, “Earl Little had a shoulder coming in that was bothering him, so we decided to fix it. He’ll be out for a little while, as well.”

JoJo Earle (foot)

After suffering an injury in fall camp, Earle was rumored to miss six to eight weeks. He is nursing a fractured foot and likely won’t return to action until mid to late October. He was expected to be a starter at the H position ahead of freshman Kobe Prentice. Nonetheless, we will keep you updated on the latest regarding Earle’s injury status.

Tyler Harrell (foot)

Coach Saban informed the media in one of his latest press conferences that Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell was working his way back from a sprained foot. On Saturday, Charlie Potter tweeted that he and JoJo Earle were on the sideline in walking boots. There is no timetable for Harrell’s return to action.

