Alabama Football injury report heading into Week 4 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Alabama has been fortunate to remain healthy for the most part. Through the first three games, only several of the Tide’s players have suffered injuries. Almost all of them have been minor. Coach Saban also mentioned in a press conference last week that the expectation is that two of Alabama’s key playmakers will return for the Arkansas game on Oct. 1.

In recent years, Alabama has been plagued with season-ending injuries. Last season, both Jameson Williams and John Metchie III suffered season-ending injuries. Now, the Crimson Tide are hoping to remain healthy as they are approaching a tough stretch of conference games. After Vanderbilt, the schedule gets tough for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama will travel to Fayetteville to face Arkansas on Oct. 1. Then, the Crimson Tide will return home to face Texas A&M on Oct. 8. The last opponent for the three-game stretch will be Tennessee on Oct. 15. It is crucial that Alabama can remain healthy because this is likely the toughest skid of the season for the Crimson Tide.

Roll Tide Wire will now take a look at Alabama’s injury report ahead of their Week 4 matchup versus Vanderbilt.

Khyree Jackson (ankle)

On Saturday, cornerback Khyree Jackson suffered an sprained ankle. Coach Saban recently had this to say about Jackson:

“He just sprained his ankle on a punt return, I think the one that Brian Branch ran back for a touchdown. I don’t think it’s significant, but when you have an ankle injury, you’ve gotta go day-to-day, and we’ll see how he does this week.”

JoJo Earle (foot)

Alabama has been without one of their best playmakers so far this season. Wide receiver JoJo Earle suffered a fractured foot during the beginning of fall practice in August. On Monday, Saban provided the media with the latest regarding Earle. Here is what he had to say:

“Hopefully, he’s gonna start doing some dry-land running and things this week,” Saban said. “But that’s a medical decision, so when he gets back, I really don’t know for sure, can’t comment on. I hope it’s sometime soon, but I don’t know when that might be.”

Tyler Harrell (foot)

Louisville transfer and speedster Tyler Harrell is yet to make his debut with the Crimson Tide. Harrell is still nursing a sprained foot injury. “Hopefully he’ll be back soon,” Saban said last week. The goal is for Harrell to return by the time the Crimson Tide travels to Fayetteville, but we will have to wait and see.

Earl Little Jr. (shoulder)

Saban said in his press conference that Little Jr. was dealing with a shoulder injury upon arriving in Tuscaloosa. As a result, Saban went on to mention, “Earl Little had a shoulder coming in that was bothering him, so we decided to fix it. He’ll be out for a little while, as well.”

Isaiah Hastings

The last update on Isaiah Hastings came almost a month ago. Saban told the media that Hastings had come in with an injury and that he would “be back shortly.” Since then, there have been no confirmed reports as to when he will be able to practice or if he has.

