Alabama Football injury report heading into Week 6 vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Brody Smoot
·3 min read

Alabama was mostly healthy for the Week 5 matchup against Arkansas. Wide receiver JoJo Earle made his season debut. Although we haven’t seen either Tyler Harrell or Aaron Anderson in game action, both were suited up against Vanderbilt, but the two did not make the trip to Fayetteville this past weekend.

The Crimson Tide did suffer injuries on both sides of the ball. One of the most notable injuries occurred in the first half when junior quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury. Several other defensive players sustained injuries during the game as well.

Here’s a look at the latest injury report ahead of Alabama’s Week 6 matchup against Texas A&M.

Bryce Young (shoulder)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama’s signal-caller Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury during the first half of Alabama’s matchup against Arkansas. It was later reported to be an AC sprain. On Monday, Coach Saban didn’t elaborate much regarding his status for this week’s game. “There’s no updates on Bryce. He’s got a shoulder injury. It’s not a long-term thing,” he said. This is some encouraging news but doesn’t clarify whether he will start this weekend or not. We will continue to keep an eye on his injury status.

Justin Eboigbe (neck)

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Senior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe may not return to action soon. Coach Saban spoke to the media about the latest regarding his injury situation. “He’s got a neck injury that we’re having specialists look at to make sure we manage correctly,” Saban said of Eboigbe on Monday afternoon. “We’re not gonna allow him to play until we can get the exact, most expert plan of action for him and his future.” It doesn’t sound promising, but we will monitor his injury situation as more information is released.

Brian Branch

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Branch suffered an undisclosed injury during Alabama’s Week 5 matchup against Arkansas. On Monday, Saban mentioned the latest regarding the junior defensive back’s status. “Brian Branch is not gonna practice today, but should be OK after today.” It sounds like Branch will be able to play on Saturday against Texas A&M.

Earl Little Jr. (shoulder)

Emilee Smarr-USA TODAY NETWORK

There haven’t been any recent reports regarding the injury status of Earl Little Jr. The Florida native suffered a shoulder injury prior to arriving in Tuscaloosa that Coach Saban spoke to the media about. “Earl Little had a shoulder coming in that was bothering him, so we decided to fix it. He’ll be out for a little while, as well,” he said. There is no timetable for when he will return to action.

Isaiah Hastings

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The last update on Isaiah Hastings came almost a month ago. Saban told the media that Hastings had come in with an injury and that he would “be back shortly.” Since then, there have been no confirmed reports as to when he will be able to practice or if he has.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Storylines to follow in Alabama’s highly anticipated matchup with Texas A&M

    The top storylines to follow in Alabama's highly anticipated matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies.

  • Where does the Big 12 land in USA TODAY Sports 1-131 re-rank after week 5?

    After the first full week of Big 12 action, which teams saw the most movement in USA TODAY Sports updated 1-131 re-rank after week five?

  • USC lands O-lineman Elijah Paige, who decommitted from Notre Dame; 1st consensus 4-star since 2019

    Elijah Paige is #USC's first consensus 4-star offensive line recruit since 2019. It's a Notre Dame flip, too. Josh Henson secures another huge get for the Trojans.

  • Bryce Young still 'day-to-day' ahead of Alabama's game against Texas A

    Nick Saban provided an update on Bryce Young's status heading into this week's game against Texas A

  • Arkansas Football: Sam Pittman still has concerns for his defense

    The passing defense improved, but Arkansas' rushing defense fell as the Hogs continued to struggle.

  • Firefly Lane to End With Season 2: Here's Your First Look

    Netflix's Firefly Lane, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, returns for a second and final season on Dec. 2. Get all of the juicy details and a first look at what's to come.

  • Tennessee Titans are winning. But what's going on with that second-half offense?

    The Tennessee Titans improved to 2-2 by beating the Indianapolis Colts but still insist they have not played as well as they are capable.

  • What's ahead for Alabama if Bryce Young misses time with shoulder injury?

    Alabama faces questions with Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young's status in doubt heading into the Texas A&M game.

  • Kick Off time set for Alabama vs. Tennessee

    CBS announces kick off time for Alabama at Tennessee

  • Browns waive former Georgia Bulldog safety

    The Cleveland Browns have waived former UGA safety Richard LeCounte. Will he sign with Cleveland's practice squad?

  • Five takeaways from Auburn’s loss to LSU

    How long does Bryan Harsin have at Auburn?

  • Alabama, Texas A weigh options at quarterback ahead of matchup

    With both starting quarterbacks suffering injuries last week, Alabama and Texas A weigh their options before Saturday.

  • Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of LSU game

    Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of the LSU football game.

  • Nick Saban warns of "rat poison" before matchup with Texas A

    Nick Saban gave some parting advice to fans, coaches and players during his Monday press conference.

  • Nobel physics prize goes to quantum scientists

    STORY: The awards were given for their advances in quantum mechanics on the behavior of subatomic particles, opening the door to work on super computers and encrypted communication. Hans Ellegren, the secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said their "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science".The award-giving body said the laureates -- Aspect is French, Clauser American and Zeilinger Austrian -- enabled further fundamental research and also potentially cleared the way for new practical technology.The scientists all conducted experiments into quantum entanglement, where two particles are linked regardless of the space between them, a field that unsettled Albert Einstein himself, who once referred to it in a letter as "spooky action at a distance"."I was suddenly struck by some of the theoretical predictions because they did not fit in all the usual intuition which one might have." Zeilinger told a news conference over the phone.The Academy said that because of their work, development was underway to use the "special properties of individual particle systems to construct quantum computers, improve measurements, build quantum networks and establish secure quantum encrypted communication."

  • Despite demoralizing loss, FPI shifts in favor of the Auburn Tigers

    Football Power Index is favoring the Auburn Tigers after LSU performance.

  • Ashford preparing for first road test

    Robby Ashford is listed as the starting quarterback for Auburn's road trip to Georgia. Head coach Bryan Harsin reveals how he is preparing the first-year quarterback for the rowdy environment.

  • Ukraine braces for infrastructure attacks as winter looms

    STORY: In an abandoned tower block damaged by Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Olga Kobzar plans to tough out winter for as long as she is able. The 70-year-old lives alone and has no electricity or water. She lights the gas stove in her kitchen for warmth.The temperature can fall to -4 Fahrenheit (-20 Celsius).Olga is the last remaining inhabitant of her tower block in the devastated Saltivka district, around 20 miles from the Russian border."I plan to stay for as long as I can. It will be freezing cold and all that. I may stay longer, with some friends possibly. The only important thing is that my son comes back from the front healthy and alive. I don’t need anything else."The seven-month-old war has wrought huge damage to the energy network and to residential areas in swathes of Ukraine.Officials fear Moscow could deliberately attack critical infrastructure when the frost sets in.They are urging people to stock up on everything from firewood to electric generators ahead of unpredictable disruptions.Residential areas in cities are centrally heated by power stations fueled by natural gas. But heating apartment blocks with smashed windows and walls is dangerous because the pipes could freeze and wreck the local system.Nearby, local priest Viacheslav Koyun is boarding up broken windows for elderly neighbors so the heating can be turned on."Most are worried, many have left – there are literally about 5 people in each building section, mostly pensioners. I stayed and didn’t leave, because I can’t leave my building and the pensioners. It wouldn’t be right."If there are disruptions to the heating system, electricity supplies would become vital. Many have purchased electric-powered heaters.But the electricity network could be overwhelmed if people use their own heating equipment en masse, experts say.Energy officials are declining to disclose detailed data about the state of infrastructure, citing wartime secrecy. And possibly so as not to stir panic.But in a rare disclosure on Saturday (October 1), energy officials said two power sub-stations in an undisclosed southern location were "completely destroyed" by Russian attacks in late September.

  • College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

    College football expert picks and predictions for Week 6 highlighted by Tennessee at LSU, Utah at UCLA, and TCU at Kansas

  • Game time, TV announced for Georgia-Vanderbilt

    When does UGA play Vanderbilt? The game will be televised on SEC Network.