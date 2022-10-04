Alabama Football injury report heading into Week 6 vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Alabama was mostly healthy for the Week 5 matchup against Arkansas. Wide receiver JoJo Earle made his season debut. Although we haven’t seen either Tyler Harrell or Aaron Anderson in game action, both were suited up against Vanderbilt, but the two did not make the trip to Fayetteville this past weekend.

The Crimson Tide did suffer injuries on both sides of the ball. One of the most notable injuries occurred in the first half when junior quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury. Several other defensive players sustained injuries during the game as well.

Here’s a look at the latest injury report ahead of Alabama’s Week 6 matchup against Texas A&M.

Bryce Young (shoulder)

Alabama’s signal-caller Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury during the first half of Alabama’s matchup against Arkansas. It was later reported to be an AC sprain. On Monday, Coach Saban didn’t elaborate much regarding his status for this week’s game. “There’s no updates on Bryce. He’s got a shoulder injury. It’s not a long-term thing,” he said. This is some encouraging news but doesn’t clarify whether he will start this weekend or not. We will continue to keep an eye on his injury status.

Justin Eboigbe (neck)

Senior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe may not return to action soon. Coach Saban spoke to the media about the latest regarding his injury situation. “He’s got a neck injury that we’re having specialists look at to make sure we manage correctly,” Saban said of Eboigbe on Monday afternoon. “We’re not gonna allow him to play until we can get the exact, most expert plan of action for him and his future.” It doesn’t sound promising, but we will monitor his injury situation as more information is released.

Brian Branch

Branch suffered an undisclosed injury during Alabama’s Week 5 matchup against Arkansas. On Monday, Saban mentioned the latest regarding the junior defensive back’s status. “Brian Branch is not gonna practice today, but should be OK after today.” It sounds like Branch will be able to play on Saturday against Texas A&M.

Earl Little Jr. (shoulder)

There haven’t been any recent reports regarding the injury status of Earl Little Jr. The Florida native suffered a shoulder injury prior to arriving in Tuscaloosa that Coach Saban spoke to the media about. “Earl Little had a shoulder coming in that was bothering him, so we decided to fix it. He’ll be out for a little while, as well,” he said. There is no timetable for when he will return to action.

Isaiah Hastings

The last update on Isaiah Hastings came almost a month ago. Saban told the media that Hastings had come in with an injury and that he would “be back shortly.” Since then, there have been no confirmed reports as to when he will be able to practice or if he has.

