Alabama football injury update for offensive starter before SEC Championship Game vs. Georgia

Alabama football starting running back Jase McClellan is day-to-day with a foot injury, Nick Saban said Sunday.

Saban noted McClellan has dealt with a "little foot injury" all season long and tweaked it in the Iron Bowl. McClellan was seen on the sideline with crutches and a medical boot on his left foot at the end of the game.

"I can't tell you how much progress he will make," Saban said. "Probably the next 48 hours will tell us whether he'll make the kind of progress he needs to be able to practice some and play in the game."

McClellan is Alabama's leading rusher, having tallied 803 yards and six touchdowns over 12 games.

No. 8 Alabama (11-1) will face No. 1 Georgia (12-0) on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, CBS) at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs are riding a 29-game winning streak, the longest in SEC history. The last time Georgia lost a game was to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship.

REQUIRED READING: Inside fourth-and-31: How Alabama football buried Auburn with 'Grave Digger'

KICK SIX OR FOURTH-AND-31: Alabama football's fourth-and-31 or Auburn's Kick Six ― Which was more improbable?

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Injury update from Nick Saban before Georgia game