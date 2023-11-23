Alabama football injury update: Latest from Nick Saban ahead of the Iron Bowl

The injury status of Deontae Lawson and Jaylen Key, two defensive starters for Alabama football, has the most interest heading into the Iron Bowl. Nick Saban provided an injury update Wednesday night after practice.

"They've both practiced quite a bit this week," Saban said. "Just see how they continue to progress."

Lawson has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. Meanwhile Key has also missed the past two games with a quad injury. The duo was No. 2 and No. 3 on the team in tackling before the injuries.

In their absence, Trez Marshall and Jihaad Campbell have manned the inside linebacker position. At safety, Kristian Story has seen some time, and sometimes Alabama has shuffled the defensive backs. That has included moving Malachi Moore to safety next to Caleb Downs, moving Terrion Arnold over to Star and putting Trey Amos in at cornerback.

No. 8 Alabama (10-1, 7-0 SEC) will face Auburn (6-5, 3-4) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the Iron Bowl.

