Alabama football injury update: Latest on Deontae Lawson, Jaylen Key from Nick Saban

No. 8 Alabama football should get one starter back for the Chattanooga game, but two are in question as they deal with injuries.

Nick Saban provided an injury update Wednesday night after practice, saying that receiver Jermaine Burton has practiced after missing the Kentucky game with an illness.

"Jermaine Burton is fine," Saban said.

Meanwhile, safety Jaylen Key and linebacker Deontae Lawson are looking to return from their respective injuries. They both sustained injuries vs. LSU.

"Jaylen and Deontae are both moving around, running, rehabbing, getting close to being ready to practice and play," Saban said. "But I would say it's still pretty questionable whether they can make it through the game."

Saban reemphasized if guys can't practice Thursday, they usually can't play in the game. Alabama (9-1, 7-0 SEC) faces Chattanooga (7-3, 6-2 Southern) on Saturday (11 a.m., SEC Network+) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Heading into the Kentucky game, Lawson was second on the team in tackles and Key was third. Burton has caught 26 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns this season.

In their absence vs. Kentucky, Jihaad Campbell and Trez Marshall manned the inside linebacker spots. Without Key, Kristian Story saw time at safety, and Alabama also rotated in Trey Amos at corner, then moved Malachi Moore to safety. At receiver, Alabama primarily used Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law, Malik Benson, Kobe Prentice and others.

