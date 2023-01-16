Alabama football hosts several recruits for Junior Day over the weekend
The Alabama football program has utilized Junior Day to its advantage since head coach Nick Saban took over in 2007. Many believe that it has a crucial and valuable impact on the recruits and their families.
They are able to receive more individual time with the coaching staff as well as the administration. While doing so, they get a feel for the football program and the school as a whole.
Over the weekend, multiple recruits made their way to Tuscaloosa to visit for Junior Day. The Tide likely hosted multiple key recruiting targets to build relationships. Nonetheless, the coaching staff is already working to assemble recruiting classes for years ahead.
Roll Tide Wire looks at some of the recruiting targets and prospects that were in Tuscaloosa this past weekend for Junior Day.
Aeryn Hampton - 2024 4-star WR
Thanks To a coach Saban For Offering me A Official scholarship 🐘#RollTide🐘 pic.twitter.com/i5n1poS09B
— Aeryn “Bubba” Hampton (@AerynHampton) January 14, 2023
Mal Waldrep - 2025 OT
Had a great time today at @AlabamaFTBL junior day!@FBCoachWolf @bamainsider @RecruitGeorgia @RanceGillespie @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/IiD825zl4V
— Mal Waldrep (@WaldrepMal) January 14, 2023
D'Angelo Barber - 2024 LB
Extremely Blessed To Receive An ⭕️ffer From The University Of Alabama @CoachHart_CC @coachahelms @CCHSfootbal @freddierch8 @Coach_TRob @ALLGASTRNG @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/jHlfCOUhMU
— D’Angelo Barber (@DJ_Barber6) January 14, 2023
Na'eem Offord - 2025 ATH
#TGFAD Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University of Alabama‼️ @Coach_TRob @AlabamaFTBL @freddierch8 @CoachWarren23 @CoachL__ pic.twitter.com/FWsOiXYqk2
— Na’eem Offord (@OffordNaeem) January 14, 2023
Terrance Hibbler - 2024 DL
#AGTG🙏🏽 After a great conversation with Coach Saban and @freddierch8, I’m blessed to receive an Offer from @AlabamaFTBL. Thanks to my coach @CoachRogers88 and my recruiting team @LawrencHopkins. Let’s go!!!! @DemetricDWarren @DDashark pic.twitter.com/7aaMbN9fKv
— Terrance Jr🦅 (@THibbler22) January 14, 2023
Mazeo Bennett - 2024 4-star WR
#RollTide 🐘 pic.twitter.com/8RUU7uvWSO
— JEFE (@TheMazeoBennett) January 14, 2023
Juan Gaston - 2025 OT
6’8 330lb @RecruitWestlake 25’ @JuanGastonJr1 visiting with Alabama today! ELITE talent in the 2025 class! #RollTide @BAMACoachG @AlabamaFTBL @RicoZackery @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @JeremyO_Johnson pic.twitter.com/kHwphO3q24
— Coach Wright 🦍 (@CoachWright72) January 14, 2023
Demello Jones - 2024 WR
Great weekend at Bama 🐘 #RollTide @CoachJoeCox @Coach_TRob @SP_RisingTide @ChadSimmons_ @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/oAMJWh6W4e
— 1 † (@TheMelloJones) January 15, 2023
Malik Autry - 2025 EDGE
Time of a life time 🐘 @FBCoachWolf @AlabamaFTBL @freddierch8 @footballopelika @ALLGASTRNG pic.twitter.com/2W2DZAzqX6
— Malik Autry 🔌 (@MalikAutry) January 14, 2023
Ryan Williams - 2025 5-star WR commit
Alabama 2025 WR commit, Ryan Williams with Alabama WR coach Holmon Wiggins during Junior Day. pic.twitter.com/W2uyF5tbfE
— Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) January 14, 2023