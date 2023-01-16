Alabama football hosts several recruits for Junior Day over the weekend

The Alabama football program has utilized Junior Day to its advantage since head coach Nick Saban took over in 2007. Many believe that it has a crucial and valuable impact on the recruits and their families.

They are able to receive more individual time with the coaching staff as well as the administration. While doing so, they get a feel for the football program and the school as a whole.

Over the weekend, multiple recruits made their way to Tuscaloosa to visit for Junior Day. The Tide likely hosted multiple key recruiting targets to build relationships. Nonetheless, the coaching staff is already working to assemble recruiting classes for years ahead.

Roll Tide Wire looks at some of the recruiting targets and prospects that were in Tuscaloosa this past weekend for Junior Day.

Aeryn Hampton - 2024 4-star WR

Thanks To a coach Saban For Offering me A Official scholarship 🐘#RollTide🐘 pic.twitter.com/i5n1poS09B — Aeryn “Bubba” Hampton (@AerynHampton) January 14, 2023

Mal Waldrep - 2025 OT

D'Angelo Barber - 2024 LB

Na'eem Offord - 2025 ATH

Terrance Hibbler - 2024 DL

Mazeo Bennett - 2024 4-star WR

Juan Gaston - 2025 OT

Demello Jones - 2024 WR

Malik Autry - 2025 EDGE

Ryan Williams - 2025 5-star WR commit

Alabama 2025 WR commit, Ryan Williams with Alabama WR coach Holmon Wiggins during Junior Day. pic.twitter.com/W2uyF5tbfE — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) January 14, 2023

