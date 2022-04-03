Alabama Football History: The top 20 all-time leading rushers

Alabama has been able to stay at the top of college football for so long because of the program’s ability to adapt. One thing, though, has remained the same over decades of Crimson Tide football: a strong run game.

Former Alabama running backs regularly find their way into the NFL and cement themselves as some of the greatest to do it.

The Crimson Tide program currently has four Heisman trophies in the trophy case, two of them came in back-to-back years just recently with quarterback Bryce Youngand wide receiver DeVonta Smith. However, before them Alabama only had two, and they belonged to running backs Derrick Henry and mark ingram.

We break down the top 20 passers in Crimson Tide history. A group that includes a Heisman recipient, a handful of first-round draft selections and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tony Nathan (1975-1978)

(AP Photo)

Rushing yards: 1,997

TDs: 29

Siran Stacy (1989-1991)

Ricky Rogers / The Tennessean

Rushing yards: 2,106

TDs: 28

Glen Coffee (2005-2008)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 2,107

TDs: 14

Ricky Moore (1981-1984)

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 2,270

TDs: 10

Shaud Williams (2002-2003)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rushing yards: 2,288

TDs: 19

Eddie Lacy (2010-2012)

Eileen Blass, USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 2,402

TDs: 30

Sherman Williams (1991-1994)

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 2,486

TDs: 27

Johnny Davis (1974-1977)

Paul Bryant

Photo Credit: USA TODAY

Rushing yards: 2,519

TDs: 19

Dennis Riddle (1994-1997)

Andy Lyons /Allsport

Rushing yards: 2,645

TDs: 23

Brian Robinson Jr. (2017-2021)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 2,704

TDs: 29

Johnny Musso (1969-1971)

(AP Photo)

Rushing yards: 2,741

TDs: 34

Damien Harris (2015-2018)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 3,070

TDs: 23

Trent Richardson (2009-2011)

Trent Richardson

Marvin Gentry-US PRESSWIRE

Rushing yards: 3,130

TDs: 35

Mark Ingram (2008-2010)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rushing yards: 3,261

TDs: 42

T.J. Yeldon (2012-2014)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 3,322

TDs: 37

Kenneth Darby (2003-2006)

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Rushing yards: 3,324

TDs: 11

Bobby Humphrey (1985-1988)

(AP Photo/David Breslauer)

Rushing yards: 3,420

TDs: 33

Shaun Alexander (1996-1999)

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 3,565

TDs: 41

Derrick Henry (2013-2015)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 3,591

TDs: 42

Najee Harris (2017-2020)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 3,843

TDs: 46

