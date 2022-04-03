Alabama Football History: The top 20 all-time leading rushers
Alabama has been able to stay at the top of college football for so long because of the program’s ability to adapt. One thing, though, has remained the same over decades of Crimson Tide football: a strong run game.
Former Alabama running backs regularly find their way into the NFL and cement themselves as some of the greatest to do it.
The Crimson Tide program currently has four Heisman trophies in the trophy case, two of them came in back-to-back years just recently with quarterback Bryce Youngand wide receiver DeVonta Smith. However, before them Alabama only had two, and they belonged to running backs Derrick Henry and mark ingram.
We break down the top 20 passers in Crimson Tide history. A group that includes a Heisman recipient, a handful of first-round draft selections and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Tony Nathan (1975-1978)
(AP Photo)
Rushing yards: 1,997
TDs: 29
Siran Stacy (1989-1991)
Ricky Rogers / The Tennessean
Rushing yards: 2,106
TDs: 28
Glen Coffee (2005-2008)
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 2,107
TDs: 14
Ricky Moore (1981-1984)
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 2,270
TDs: 10
Shaud Williams (2002-2003)
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Rushing yards: 2,288
TDs: 19
Eddie Lacy (2010-2012)
Eileen Blass, USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 2,402
TDs: 30
Sherman Williams (1991-1994)
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 2,486
TDs: 27
Johnny Davis (1974-1977)
Photo Credit: USA TODAY
Rushing yards: 2,519
TDs: 19
Dennis Riddle (1994-1997)
Andy Lyons /Allsport
Rushing yards: 2,645
TDs: 23
Brian Robinson Jr. (2017-2021)
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 2,704
TDs: 29
Johnny Musso (1969-1971)
(AP Photo)
Rushing yards: 2,741
TDs: 34
Damien Harris (2015-2018)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 3,070
TDs: 23
Trent Richardson (2009-2011)
Marvin Gentry-US PRESSWIRE
Rushing yards: 3,130
TDs: 35
Mark Ingram (2008-2010)
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rushing yards: 3,261
TDs: 42
T.J. Yeldon (2012-2014)
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 3,322
TDs: 37
Kenneth Darby (2003-2006)
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Rushing yards: 3,324
TDs: 11
Bobby Humphrey (1985-1988)
(AP Photo/David Breslauer)
Rushing yards: 3,420
TDs: 33
Shaun Alexander (1996-1999)
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 3,565
TDs: 41
Derrick Henry (2013-2015)
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 3,591
TDs: 42
Najee Harris (2017-2020)
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 3,843
TDs: 46
