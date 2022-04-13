Alabama Football History: The top 20 all-time leading receivers
Alabama football has seen some of the greatest college wide receivers come through Tuscaloosa. The program has also been able to produce top-tier talent in the NFL ranks. Overall, there is a rich history of fine wide receiver play within the Crimson Tide program.
Whether it be numerous first-round picks, Biletnikoff Awards or a Heisman winner, Alabama’s wide receivers are nationally recognized and respected as one of the strongest units year after year.
Let’s take a look back at some of the Crimson Tide’s top receivers of all time based on how many total receiving yards they had in their time at Alabama.
Dennis Homan (1965-1967)
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 1,95
TDs: 18
Curtis Brown (1991-1995)
(AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Receiving yards: 1,568
TDs: 11
Jameson Williams (2021)
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 1,572
TDs: 15
David Palmer (1991-1993)
Flanker David Palmer (2), of Alabama, pours it on to get by free safety Lawrence Wright (4) of the Florida Gators during first half play of the SEC Championship in Birmingham, Ala., Dec. 4, 1993. The Gators defeated the Crimson Tide. 28-13. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Receiving yards: 1,611
TDs: 11
Ardarius Stewart (2014-2016)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 1,713
TDs: 12
Henry Ruggs III (2017-2019)
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 1,716
TDs: 24
O.J. Howard (2013-2016)
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Receiving yards: 1,726
TDs: 7
Marquis Maze (2008-2011)
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 1,844
TDs: 8
David Bailey (1969-1971)
(AP Photo/Joe Holloway Jr., file )
Receiving yards: 1,857
TDs: 13
Freddie Milons (1998-2001)
Eliot J. Schechter /Allsport
Receiving yards: 1,859
TDs: 6
Keith Brown (2004-2007)
Mandatory Credit: Eliot J. Schechter /Allsport
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Marvin Gentry
Receiving yards: 1,863
TDs: 13
Jaylen Waddle (2018-2020)
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 1,999
TDs: 17
Ozzie Newsome (1974-1977)
(AP Photo)
Receiving yards: 2,070
TDs: 16
John Metchie (2019-2021)
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Receiving yards: 2,081
TDs: 14
Julio Jones (2008-2010)
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Receiving yards: 2,653
TDs: 15
Jerry Jeudy (2017-2019)
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 2,742
TDs: 26
Calvin Ridley (2015-2017)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 2,781
TDs: 19
D.J. Hall (2004-2007)
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Receiving yards: 2,923
TDs: 17
Amari Cooper (2012-2014)
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 3,463
TDs: 31
DeVonta Smith (2017-2020)
Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 3,965
TDs: 46
