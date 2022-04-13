Alabama Football History: The top 20 all-time leading receivers

Alabama football has seen some of the greatest college wide receivers come through Tuscaloosa. The program has also been able to produce top-tier talent in the NFL ranks. Overall, there is a rich history of fine wide receiver play within the Crimson Tide program.

Whether it be numerous first-round picks, Biletnikoff Awards or a Heisman winner, Alabama’s wide receivers are nationally recognized and respected as one of the strongest units year after year.

Let’s take a look back at some of the Crimson Tide’s top receivers of all time based on how many total receiving yards they had in their time at Alabama.

Dennis Homan (1965-1967)

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 1,95

TDs: 18

Curtis Brown (1991-1995)

(AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Receiving yards: 1,568

TDs: 11

Jameson Williams (2021)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 1,572

TDs: 15

David Palmer (1991-1993)

Flanker David Palmer (2), of Alabama, pours it on to get by free safety Lawrence Wright (4) of the Florida Gators during first half play of the SEC Championship in Birmingham, Ala., Dec. 4, 1993. The Gators defeated the Crimson Tide. 28-13. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Receiving yards: 1,611

TDs: 11

Ardarius Stewart (2014-2016)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 1,713

TDs: 12

Henry Ruggs III (2017-2019)

Henry Ruggs

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 1,716

TDs: 24

O.J. Howard (2013-2016)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Receiving yards: 1,726

TDs: 7

Marquis Maze (2008-2011)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 1,844

TDs: 8

David Bailey (1969-1971)

(AP Photo/Joe Holloway Jr., file )

Receiving yards: 1,857

TDs: 13

Freddie Milons (1998-2001)

Eliot J. Schechter /Allsport

Receiving yards: 1,859

TDs: 6

Keith Brown (2004-2007)

1 Jan 2000: Freddie Milons #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball during the Orange Bowl Game against the Michigan Wolverines at the Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Wolverines defeated the Crimson Tide 35-34. Mandatory Credit: Eliot J. Schechter /Allsport

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Marvin Gentry

Receiving yards: 1,863

TDs: 13

Jaylen Waddle (2018-2020)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 1,999

TDs: 17

Ozzie Newsome (1974-1977)

(AP Photo)

Receiving yards: 2,070

TDs: 16

John Metchie (2019-2021)

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Receiving yards: 2,081

TDs: 14

Julio Jones (2008-2010)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Receiving yards: 2,653

TDs: 15

Jerry Jeudy (2017-2019)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 2,742

TDs: 26

Calvin Ridley (2015-2017)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 2,781

TDs: 19

D.J. Hall (2004-2007)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Receiving yards: 2,923

TDs: 17

Amari Cooper (2012-2014)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 3,463

TDs: 31

DeVonta Smith (2017-2020)

Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 3,965

TDs: 46

