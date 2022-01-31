Alabama football hiring Kentucky's Eric Wolford to replace Doug Marrone

Alabama football will have a new offensive line coach again this season.

Eric Wolford, who coached Kentucky's offensive line, has accepted the job with the Crimson Tide, with current offensive line coach Doug Marrone expected to return to the NFL, according to ESPN.

Wolford updated his Twitter bio with "University of Alabama offensive line coach #RTR" as of Monday.

Wolford spent the 2021 season with the Wildcats, whose offensive line finisheda finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the most outstanding offensive line in college football. Alabama won the award in 2020 under former offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

Alabama had to replace Flood after the season because he went to Texas to join Steve Sarkisian's staff. Tide coach Nick Saban hired Marrone as his replacement, who had been fired as coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Marrone also coached the Buffalo Bills before that.

Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford runs a drill during an NCAA college football practice in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Prior to joining Kentucky, Wolford worked with South Carolina's offensive line for four seasons. It was his second stint with the Gamecocks. He had worked as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach in 2009 under coach Steve Spurrier.

Wolford doesn't have an NFL profile like Marrone, but he does have experience coaching at the professional level. He served as assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2015 to 2016.

Wolford's lone head coaching stop came at Youngstown State. He spent five seasons there from 2010 to 2014 and compiled a 31-26 record.

Wolford's other jobs include offensive line coach at Illinois, Arizona, North Texas, Houston, South Florida and Emporia State.

He played on the offensive line for Kansas State, where he also got a start to his coaching career as a graduate assistant. Wolford spent time primarily at guard playing for Bill Snyder.

