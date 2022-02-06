Alabama football hires former Georgia Bulldogs QB

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have hired former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Joe Cox to be their tight end coach. Cox has several seasons of experience as a tight end coach at the college level.

Cox began his football coaching career as the offensive coordinator at North Carolina high school powerhouse Mallard Creek in 2014. In 2015, Cox accepted a graduate assistant role with Colorado State under Mike Bobo, who had coached Cox during his career with Georgia.

Cox was promoted to Colorado State’s tight ends coach. He served as the Rams’ tight ends coach from 2016-2019. Cox followed Bobo to South Carolina for the 2020 season. He served as the Gamecocks’ wide receiver coach.

Last season, Cox returned home and coached tight ends for the Charlotte 49ers.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Joe Cox has a lot of experience in SEC as a player and has strong ties to Georgia offensive analyst Mike Bobo. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Now, Cox will coach the tight ends at Alabama. The Crimson Tide have a strong recent history of tight ends, including Irv Smith Jr. and O.J. Howard.

Cox played quarterback at Georgia from 2005-2009. He started for the Bulldogs in 2009.

More Football!