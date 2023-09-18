Alabama football held players-only meeting to address issues

Alabama football ranks No. 13 in the nation with a 2-1 record. The hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff have dwindled significantly and it seems like any changes to the team are done in the interest of damage control. Unless something drastic changes, like the mentality of the team.

Well, Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker revealed on Next Round Live that the team held a players-only meeting to address the issues the team is having.

https://x.com/NextRoundLive/status/1703780317851504707?s=20

Tyler Booker tells us Alabama had a “players only meeting yesterday…everybody got a lot of stuff off their chest…”@AlabamaFTBL @iamtylerbooker #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Npcb6Yv5yc — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) September 18, 2023

Alabama will host Ole Miss for an afternoon start to SEC play in Week 4.

