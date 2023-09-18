Alabama football held players-only meeting after 'subpar' win over USF. Here's why

Alabama football held a players-only meeting Sunday after a 17-3 win over South Florida on Saturday, offensive lineman Tyler Booker said Monday on the Next Round Live.

"Everybody got a lot of stuff off their chest," Booker said. "I feel like we're all on the same page now. You know what I mean? It's unfortunate it took a loss at Bryant-Denny and a subpar game in Tampa for that to happen. But I feel like we're all on the same page now, and I am excited to see how the rest of the season goes now that we're all on the same page."

Booker said there weren't any fractions on the team. He just thinks there needs to be an emphasis on togetherness.

"I'm not saying we weren't together, but we're just emphasizing it more now, you know?" Booker said. "That was pretty much the emphasis of the whole meeting, coming together, supporting each other. Not saying that we weren't doing that before, but we are just putting that on the forefront of everything. If we all do our job as a unit and as an offensive line, if we do our job, if the running backs do their job, the defensive backs do their job, the wide receivers do their job, really there's nobody that can stop us. We just all have to execute at the same time when we're supposed to."

No. 12 Alabama (2-1) faces No. 16 Ole Miss (3-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium as Lane Kiffin looks to get his first win over Nick Saban, his former boss, since Kiffin took the head coaching job with the Rebels before 2020.

