Alabama football had plan in case Ryan Grubb departed for Seattle, Greg Byrne says

Alabama football has to look for a new offensive coordinator, but the Crimson Tide doesn't sound caught off guard.

Here's what Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News when asked for comment before Alabama's basketball's game vs. LSU about Ryan Grubb departing for the Seattle Seahawks.

"We knew when we hired Coach (Kalen) DeBoer that there was a chance that Coach Grubb may end up being either the head coach at UW or was on the radar screen with the Seattle Seahawks," Byrne said. "Coach DeBoer had a plan for that and that is being worked on as we speak."

Grubb put out a statement shortly after DeBoer left Washington that Grubb would not be the Huskies' next coach. Then Grubb took the Alabama offensive coordinator job. He was spotted on the recruiting trail and at an event on signing day at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Grubb introduced himself to the crowd as the Alabama offensive coordinator.

But Grubb was reported to be in consideration for the Seahawks' offensive coordinator job. Then news broke Friday night that he was taking the job, joining new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald coach's staff.

