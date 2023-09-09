How Alabama football great Joe Namath picked every game on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

As ESPN's "College GameDay" returns to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2020, former Alabama football and NFL quarterback Joe Namath is the guest picker.

Namath played football at Alabama for three years between 1962-64 and won the national championship in 1964. After his playing days with the Crimson Tide, he was the No. 12 overall pick in the NFL Draft and was selected first overall in the AFL draft by the New York Jets.

Most of his 13-year NFL career was spent with the Jets, including his 1969 Super Bowl III victory. After his time in the NFL, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

Here is how Joe Namath picked Saturday's games:

Appalachian State at North Carolina: North Carolina

Arizona at Mississippi State: Mississippi State

Iowa at Iowa State: Iowa

Nebraska at Colorado: Colorado

Notre Dame at NC State: Notre Dame

Ole Miss at Tulane: Ole Miss

Oklahoma State at Arizona State: Arizona State

Oregon at Texas Tech: Oregon

Texas at Alabama: Alabama

Texas A&M at Miami: Texas A&M

Troy at Kansas State: Kansas State

Wisconsin at Washington State: Washington State

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football great Joe Namath picks on ESPNs 'College GameDay'