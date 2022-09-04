Alabama football grades vs. Utah State: High marks, but with one blemish

The first week of school went well for Alabama football. There are few blemishes for the Crimson Tide on the first report card.

Sure, it was a relatively easy first test for the Crimson Tide, but it’s important to ace the easy ones. It’s a good sign, considering Alabama has a variety of new players working together for the first time in a true game.

Alabama defeated Utah State 55-0 on Saturday in the season opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here’s the first report card of the season for the Crimson Tide (1-0).

Offense

Let’s put it this way: James Burnip didn’t have to punt until late in the third quarter, when Bryce Young's day was already done. The Heisman Trophy winner threw for five first-half touchdowns and rushed for another early in the second half. The new receivers stepped up, too.

Grade: A

Defense

Utah State’s offense couldn’t do much anything against Alabama’s first group. The Aggies had only two first downs in the first half. Plus, Will Anderson Jr. and Khyree Jackson had a couple hits that elicited audible reactions from the Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd.

Grade: A

Special teams

Alabama did what it needed to do in limited special teams opportunities. with one glaring error. Will Reichard made both his field goals. But Utah State blocked a punt, which gives Alabama an area in which to strive to improve in the kicking game

Grade: C-

Coaching

Alabama was clearly prepared for the Aggies. There were no signs of Alabama looking ahead to Texas. The Crimson Tide rolled early and didn’t let up.

Grade: A

Overall

Alabama’s starters played clean football and dominated. The Crimson Tide will have much tougher opponents, but it did what needed to be done against this one.

Grade: A

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football report card: Crimson Tide aces first test