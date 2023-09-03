Alabama football grades vs. Middle Tennessee: Report card reflects domination

Alabama football got its 2023 season started off on the right foot.

The Crimson Tide defeated Middle Tennessee State 56-7 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Middle Tennessee, though, is hardly an SEC-caliber opponent, so it was expected that Alabama would dominate.

Here's how we graded the No. 3 Alabama (1-0) in its win over MTSU (0-1).

Offense: A-

The Crimson Tide offense came out hot with Jalen Milroe at the helm, but not as explosive as it has been in recent years. Alabama did good controlling the clock with the run game and moving the ball, but there were a few offensive miscues that led to some drives that fizzled. Overall, though, it was a good performance as Milroe scored by air and by ground multiple times.

Defense: A

The Alabama defense started exactly as expected. Throughout MTSU's first three possessions, the Alabama defense only allowed 10 total yards. It seemed the Crimson Tide defense got a little comfortable at times as it settled into the game, but it pretty much stayed locked in and did not give MTSU much breathing room.

Special Teams: A-

Alabama's special teams had a good performance. Despite a punt that should have been blocked in the second quarter, Kool-Aid McKinstry had some nice punt returns and Will Reichard made his extra points and had strong kickoffs.

Coaching: A

There were no notable coaching errors against MTSU. Saban and his staff had the team ready to go, and the Crimson Tide ready to play. Alabama also seemed to play more disciplined this game and drew just one penalty through three quarters, a big difference from last year.

Overall: A

Even though it was an expected win for the Tide, it still was a good way to start the 2023 season. Alabama showed that it is a contender this season, and that it is ready to prove that.

