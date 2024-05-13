Alabama football GM Courtney Morgan discusses his role, Kadyn Proctor, more

When Nick Saban abruptly retired in January and Kalen DeBoer was hired, one face you immediately saw with the new Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach was general manager Courtney Morgan.

The role of general manager is new at Alabama but Morgan certainly has the experience required to deliver for Coach DeBoer and the Crimson Tide. Before coming to Tuscaloosa, Morgan made stops at Washington and Fresno State with Coach DeBoer. Morgan also helped build the roster in Ann Arbor for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

In a recent interview with 247Sports, Morgan explained his role with Alabama and detailed his responsibilities.

"Always projecting the future of the roster. Constantly and consistently evaluating the current roster." 🐘 @AlabamaFTBL General Manager Courtney Morgan (@PlayerProMorgan) sat down with @CoachReedLive and @CoachGVDixon to discuss the role of GM in CFB pic.twitter.com/Ls5aUtLblL — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 12, 2024

Morgan also discussed the transfer portal and how offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor ended back up with the Crimson Tide after briefly joining the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“You have to give kudos and credit to the players on the team… (Kadyn Proctor) missed his teammates… He missed his brothers." 🐘 @AlabamaFTBL GM Courtney Morgan on getting former 5⭐️ OT Kadyn Proctor back at Bama@PlayerProMorgan | @CoachReedLive | @CoachGVDixon pic.twitter.com/kwYU4DpSxH — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 12, 2024

Finally, Morgan would speak to the importance of building a wall along the offensive and defensive lines.

“You gotta build the wall up front, both offensively and defensively. Especially in this league… the SEC is DIFFERENT.” 🐘 @AlabamaFTBL GM Courtney Morgan on the importance of getting it right up front when building a team@PlayerProMorgan | @CoachReedLive | @CoachGVDixon pic.twitter.com/H1OIlFhGDB — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 12, 2024

Morgan’s full interview can be viewed on the 247Sports YouTube channel.

