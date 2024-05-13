Advertisement

Alabama football GM Courtney Morgan discusses his role, Kadyn Proctor, more

stacey blackwood
·2 min read

When Nick Saban abruptly retired in January and Kalen DeBoer was hired, one face you immediately saw with the new Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach was general manager Courtney Morgan.

The role of general manager is new at Alabama but Morgan certainly has the experience required to deliver for Coach DeBoer and the Crimson Tide. Before coming to Tuscaloosa, Morgan made stops at Washington and Fresno State with Coach DeBoer. Morgan also helped build the roster in Ann Arbor for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

In a recent interview with 247Sports, Morgan explained his role with Alabama and detailed his responsibilities.

Morgan also discussed the transfer portal and how offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor ended back up with the Crimson Tide after briefly joining the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Finally, Morgan would speak to the importance of building a wall along the offensive and defensive lines.

 

Morgan’s full interview can be viewed on the 247Sports YouTube channel.

