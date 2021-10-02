Alabama Football: Gameday injury report vs Ole Miss
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
We are a mere hours away from kickoff of the 69th edition of Alabama vs. Ole Miss. The last iteration of this matchup ended with an Alabama victory in Oxford by a score of 63-48.
This game should prove to be an intense matchup, and we will be here to cover it for you wire-to-wire as Heisman front-runners Matt Corral and Bryce Young man the QB positions.
Alabama is dealing with a few injuries as we draw closer to kickoff.
Ole Miss had a beneficial extra week to rest their guys ahead of the matchup.
Ole Miss Injuries
WR Johnathan Mingo – Out (broken foot)
Alabama injuries
Christian Allen – Out for season (foot fracture)
LaBryan Ray – Probable (groin)
Bryan Robinson – Probable (bruised ribs)
Henry To’o To’o – Will play (illness)
You can catch the game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for the best up-to-the-minute coverage of Alabama sports!
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29