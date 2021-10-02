Alabama Football: Gameday injury report vs Ole Miss

We are a mere hours away from kickoff of the 69th edition of Alabama vs. Ole Miss. The last iteration of this matchup ended with an Alabama victory in Oxford by a score of 63-48.

This game should prove to be an intense matchup, and we will be here to cover it for you wire-to-wire as Heisman front-runners Matt Corral and Bryce Young man the QB positions.

Alabama is dealing with a few injuries as we draw closer to kickoff.

Ole Miss had a beneficial extra week to rest their guys ahead of the matchup.

Ole Miss Injuries

WR Johnathan Mingo – Out (broken foot)

Alabama injuries

Christian Allen – Out for season (foot fracture)

LaBryan Ray – Probable (groin)

Bryan Robinson – Probable (bruised ribs)

Henry To’o To’o – Will play (illness)

You can catch the game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for the best up-to-the-minute coverage of Alabama sports!

