Alabama football game vs. Tennessee circled in red for Crimson Tide fans | Goodbread

It's a permanent ink that annually marks the importance of the Iron Bowl for Alabama football fans. And it doesn't much matter whether Auburn is up, down, good or bad; Iron Bowl electricity surges in all conditions. As for the game on the schedule that commands the next-most attention from the UA fan base?

There's nothing permanent about that at all.

It's always going to be circled in bright red on refrigerator calendars across the state. For some, there might be a hardened personal reason it's the Tennessee or LSU game every year. But for others, that one might as well be on a grease board, erasable with a single swipe from one offseason to the next. A moving target that ebbs and flows with the temperature of various rivalries or otherwise intriguing matchups.

Last year, it was Texas A&M: a loss to the Aggies the previous season in 2021, combined with the offseason NIL kerfuffle between coaches Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, left no doubt. UA fans wanted the Jimbo Meltdown Memorial Trophy, and barely got it with a 24-20 victory that came down to the final seconds. Sometimes, the anticipation needle redlines on the Alabama-LSU game, or even Ole Miss (see 2016, when the Crimson Tide was coming off back-to-back losses to the Rebels).

This year, it's Tennessee. It's been a while, but calendar pens are applying bold asterisks to the Third Saturday in October.

Snatch up a few blades of grass off the Bryant-Denny Stadium turf, toss them in the air, and the wind will take them toward Knoxville. Cigar ashes, to be sure, are still blowing from the other direction. When the Volunteers snapped the Crimson Tide's 15-game win streak in the series last year, and punctuated the 52-49 win with a field-storming, the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry was instantly snapped from a deep sleep.

There are other games that could have greater championship ramifications for Alabama, namely LSU, because it's a divisional clash that could stamp a ticket to the SEC title game. But only time will tell whether Alabama-LSU will serve as the one-lane bridge to Atlanta, as it essentially did last year, and often has in the past. Time has already told that Alabama would be well-advised to reclaim an upper hand in the Tennessee game.

It has a streaky history, and never more so than with the streak that just ended.

Command of the series has had a way of signaling sustained overall success for both programs. Amid Tennessee's run of 11 wins over Alabama in 14 years from 1993-2006, Peyton Manning had UT playing on another level than the Crimson Tide, and Tee Martin followed with a national championship to bring Phillip Fulmer's coaching career to its peak. Alabama, in turn, went on a historic run of six national titles during its 15-year dominance of the Vols.

A 2023 win over Alabama would make Josh Heupel the first Tennessee coach to notch back-to-back wins in the series since Fulmer did it to Mike Shula in 2003-2004. From the Alabama perspective, Saban will get a chance, at home, to grab back hold of a rivalry's steering wheel.

Then there's the view from the bleachers.

Cigars will be in one hand. Lighters in the other.

