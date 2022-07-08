Alabama football: Game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season

We are now less than two months away from the Crimson Tide kicking off their 2022 season in Tuscaloosa against the Utah State Aggies. Alabama is attempting to avenge a devastating national title loss and bring home national championship No. 19.

The Tide faces the Texas Longhorns out of conference, Texas A&M who is pre-season top five and countless other top-25 teams this fall. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, and stand-out linebacker, Will Anderson, will anchor a very talented Alabama team.

With such an intriguing schedule, here are the game-by-game predictions for the Crimson Tide’s regular-season matchups.

Sept. 3: Utah State

Prediction: Alabama 52, Utah State 13

The first game of the season is always time to knock some of the cobwebs off, however, this Tide team returns a lot of very valuable positions and should be ready to make an early statement.

Sept 10: @ Texas

Prediction: Alabama 45, Texas 28

Texas has some unbelievable players at the skill positions. It will be Quinn Ewers first big game debut and the Texas offensive line is going to struggle with the constant pressure of Will Anderson and Dallas Turner, but Texas will still score some points too.

Sept. 17: UL-Monroe

Prediction: Alabama 59, UL-Monroe 10

Coming off of a massive matchup like Texas, UL-Monroe is going to have to hope they catch the Tide walking through the motions. With SEC play starting the week after, I imagine Coach Saban will have this team looking sharp.

Sept. 24: Vanderbilt

Prediction: Alabama 52, Vanderbilt 10

Yes, Vanderbilt is the start of the SEC play, however, the outcome isn’t going to be much different than what the Tide have done to their out-of-conference match-ups.

Oct. 1: @ Arkansas

Arkansas

Prediction: Alabama 45, Arkansas 34

The Razorbacks gave Alabama everything they could handle in Tuscaloosa in 2021. Now headed back to Fayetteville, the Tide will be on upset watch. Bryce Young is just too good to lose this game.

Oct. 8: Texas A&M

Prediction: Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24

Talk about the ultimate revenge game. From losing to his first assistant to the NIL disputes, [autotag]Coach Saban[/autotag] and the Tide have had this date circled for a long time and I believe it won’t be a repeat of 2021.

Oct. 15: @ Tennessee

Prediction: Alabama 38, Tennessee 31

Tennessee still isn’t quite back to the level of competing with Alabama. However, this game being in Knoxville could make for an electric environment that might give Alabama a scare.

Oct. 22: Mississippi State

Prediction Alabama 42, Mississippi State 24

The Tide have faired well against Mississippi State under Saban, as long as they don’t look ahead to the bye week, they shouldn’t stumble with Mike Leach and company.

Nov. 5: @ LSU

Prediction Alabama 38, LSU 17

While you can never rule out a trip to Death Valley, Brian Kelly is rebuilding his LSU Tigers roster from the ground up with likely a transfer quarterback starting this season.

Nov. 12 @ Ole Miss

Prediction: Alabama 56, Ole Miss 45

Last time the Tide took a visit to Oxford they received quite the scare, this trip could be the same. If we know one thing about [autotag]Lane Kiffin[/autotag], it’s that he loves to score points.

Nov. 19: Austin Peay

Prediction: Alabama 55, Austin Peay 14

This is just an Iron Bowl tune-up. Unlike other out-of-conference games Alabama has on this schedule, Austin Peay will likely meet a Crimson Tide team that’s hit its stride with a ton of momentum.

Nov. 26: Auburn

Prediction: Alabama 45, Auburn 21

Auburn is going to have one of their weaker teams over the past decade and they haven’t necessarily fared well in Bryant-Denny Stadium over recent years. Don’t expect anything similar to 2021’s Iron Bowl.

Dec. 3: SEC Championship Game

Prediction: Alabama vs. Georgia

With both the two teams starting the year in the top five, barring any injuries this is more than likely the match up we will see in Atlanta. Alabama can get their national title revenge against the Georgia Bulldogs.

