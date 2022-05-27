Alabama Football: Four kickoff times announced for 2022 campaign

As today officially marks 100 days until the start of the Crimson Tide’s 2022 campaign, the buzz is beginning to pick up. Today, Alabama announced their kickoff times for the first three games of the season as well as a late November game.

The Tide will open the season against the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 3. The season will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. in Bryant-Denny stadium.

The highly anticipated match up with the Texas Longhorns in week two will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. CDT Both Texas and Alabama fans are frustrated with FOX Sports for not allotting this the primetime slot.

Following the Longhorns, Alabama will host Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 17 at 3:00 p.m. CDT in what will be a blistering midday game in Tuscaloosa. Anyone and everyone who has attended an Alabama football game in September knows the heat is no joke.

Finally, the Nov. 19 matchup with Austin Peay will be an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff as well.

Kickoff times for #Alabama's first three games, plus vs. Austin Peay: Sept. 3 vs. Utah State: 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Texas: 11 a.m.

Sept. 17 vs. ULM: 3 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Austin Peay: 11 a.m. *All times Central — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) May 26, 2022

List

Five reasons Alabama-Texas should not be a noon kickoff

Related

WATCH: Alabama shares epic trailer marking 100 days until kickoff

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!