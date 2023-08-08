Alabama football flips Georgia commit Peyton Woodyard, a 2024 safety

Merry Flipmas. Alabama football has flipped a commit who most recently was going to play for Georgia.

Peyton Woodyard, a 2024 safety, announced Tuesday he will play for Nick Saban instead of Kirby Smart.

The 247Sports Composite lists Woodyard as the No. 6 safety in the 2024 class and a four-star prospect. He's ranked No. 81 overall among 2024 players. He's a 6-foot-2, 188-pound safety from St. John Bosco High School in California.

Woodyard also had offers from Ohio State, USC, Arizona and more.

Holmon Wiggins, the Alabama assistant head coach of offense/wide receivers, is listed as his primary recruiter. Woodyard took his official visit to Alabama in late June.

Woodyard gives Alabama 16 commits in its 2024 class that the 247Sports Composite ranked No. 10 in the country before Woodyard's commitment. He's the third defensive back in the class along with Jaylen Mbakwe and Zabien Brown.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Peyton Woodyard flips to Alabama football from Georgia