Alabama football flips 4-star RB Kevin Riley on Early Signing Day

Alabama football flipped another recruit in the 2024 class, this time former Miami commit and Tuscaloosa native Kevin Riley.

The four-star running back out of Tuscaloosa County High School announced his decision on Early Signing Day. Riley had been committed to Miami since June 2023, but was a major target for the Crimson Tide and had taken an official visit to the Capstone just last weekend.

The 5-11, 195-pound running back is the first to join Alabama's 2024 cycle. He is ranked the No. 6 running back in the state on 247Sports Composite, and he joins an Alabama 2024 class which is ranked No. 2 in the country. He becomes the 11th in-state commit in Alabama's stacked 2024 class and the second Tuscaloosa native, alongside William Sanders out of Brookwood High School.

Riley was in town for three of Alabama's games this season (Middle Tennessee State, Ole Miss and LSU). Alabama football running backs coach Robert Gillespie is listed as Riley's primary recruiter.

During his senior season at TCHS, Riley saw time in eight games and ran for 769 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding eight receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown.

AWARDS TRACKER: Alabama football awards 2023: Tracking All-America selections and other accolades

RYAN WILLIAMS RECLASSIFIES: Ryan Williams, No.1 recruit in 2025 class will reclassify to 2024 for Alabama football

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Kevin Riley: Four-star running back flips from Miami to Alabama