Can Alabama football fix pass protection? Tennessee pass rush will be toughest test yet

Alabama football's pass protection is reaching throw-your-hands-in-the-air levels of frustration.

Just when it seemed like it was improving, the pass protection seems to be spiraling back to where it was early in the season. The latest edition of that arrived Saturday in Alabama's 24-21 win over Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium. When quarterback Jalen Milroe wasn't launching passes, defenders launched at him. Arkansas logged five sacks and tallied 13 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

"We have to handle pressure better," coach Nick Saban said. "We have to be able to handle pressure and stunts better."

Before going any further in this discussion, here's an important disclaimer: When examining pass protection, many consider that synonymous with offensive line play. Of course, the big men up front play a significant role in it, but they don't deserve all the credit or blame. Running backs, tight ends and Milroe also are responsible in different ways.

OK, back to the discussion: The pass protection finally looked to be improving against Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The No. 8 Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC) allowed only five pressures in each of those games. Both were season-low totals.

The pass protection had some of its worst performances against Texas (17 pressures) and South Florida (12 pressures) prior to the games against the Mississippi schools.

Now slowly but surely, pressures have been creeping back up. Alabama allowed 11 vs. Texas A&M before the 13 vs. Arkansas.

"With experience, I think our guys will learn from every one of these things and hopefully be able to get it corrected," Saban said after Arkansas.

Another note: For a defense, pressures can be a better measure of success than sacks because sacks are relatively rare events in relation to how many defensive snaps occur. Yes, sacks are good to have, but a defense's ability to affect a quarterback without taking him to the ground can happen on a more consistent basis. It's why pressures can be a better measure to use for the success of a defense, as well as the success of an offense in limiting them.

Alabama isn't actually the worst in the SEC in pressures allowed. There are four teams who have struggled more in the pass-protection department: Texas A&M (105), South Carolina (90), Vanderbilt (82) and Arkansas (80). The Crimson Tide has given up 71 pressures.

By that metric, the good news is that the group has shown it can be better in pass protection. The bad news is that it hasn't been lately.

"We’ve just got to be more consistent," guard Tyler Booker said. "We’ve just got to have better technique. We have to be a lot more communicative throughout the line. We’ve just got to do whatever we have to do to stop the quarterback from being hit. That kills us as an offensive line. We don’t want to see our quarterback be hit."

Left tackle has been a spot of struggle in part because of scheme but also because they've gotten beat one-on-one at times. Kadyn Proctor and Elijah Pritchett have been rotating there, and the success of the group has often come down to how well the left tackle has protected.

A few weeks ago against Mississippi State, the two left tackles only gave up one combined pressure and no sacks, per Pro Football Focus. Against Ole Miss, two pressures and no sacks. Then against Arkansas, Pritchett and Proctor combined to give up five sacks with six total pressures.

Both are freshmen, one a true freshman (Proctor) and another a redshirt freshman (Pritchett). So it's understandable there have been growing pains. What does Booker tell them when they struggle?

"Next play," Booker said. "There's nothing you can do about it."

The entire offense would be wise to follow those words. The games where pass protection has been a struggle can't be changed. The focus has to be on fixing it moving forward, specifically for Tennessee.

The No. 15 Vols certainly have the ability to expose the pass protection if it isn't improved. Tennessee's defense ranks second in the SEC in pressures with 141. Only Alabama has logged more at 147. The only other team that is close is Missouri at 132 pressures.

Alabama's blockers can get it done; they have shown it in spurts, whether it be the Mississippi State and Ole Miss games or the plays in other games where Milroe has had enough time to launch deep passes.

That's why the simple answer to the question of whether the pass protection can be fixed is yes. It just has to get consistent and fast.

With Tennessee on deck, there's no better time than now.

