Alabama football five-star commit Ryan Williams to sign NLI Wednesday

Five-star Alabama football commit Ryan Williams has announced he is moving his signing his national letter of intent on Wednesday.

The five-star announced the news on X Monday morning. He will be signing at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at Saraland High School. He was originally slated to sign his NLI on his 17th birthday, Feb. 9.

Williams recommitted to the Crimson Tide on Jan. 24, following his decommitment in the wake of coach Nick Saban's retirement. Williams is ranked the No. 2 prospect in the class of 2024 in Alabama and the No. 3 wide receiver per 247Sports Composite.

REQUIRED READING: Ryan Williams timeline: Alabama football recommit 5-star WR's recruiting saga

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama softball and football recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Ryan Williams: Alabama football five-star to sign NLI on Wednesday