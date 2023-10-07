Alabama football finds its heroes while Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher turtles up | Toppmeyer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – See Jalen Milroe throw to Jermaine Burton. See him do it again. And again.

That’s how I’d describe No. 10 Alabama’s offense Saturday in a 26-20 win over Texas A&M. A quarterback playing catch with his best wide receiver. Alabama’s two-man act invaded Kyle Field and spoiled the Aggies’ attempted takeover of the SEC West.

Alabama runs the division. Again. As recently as a few weeks ago, that seemed improbable. Since then, two Alabama stars emerged.

The saying goes that football is about Jimmys and Joes more than Xs and Os, and, at many positions, the Aggies (4-2, 2-1) enjoyed the advantage. Their defense looked fiercer for much of the game, their offensive line firmer.

That old cliché, though, treats all Jimmys and Joes equally. That’s not how the game works. Quarterbacks wield oversized influence, and Milroe exercised his to turn back an Aggies team that showed superiority at the line of scrimmage.

Nick Saban wanted more bully ball from Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) this season, but the Aggies had the bullies. Alabama had the quarterback. Entering the season, what Alabama would do at quarterback loomed as its biggest question. Now, Milroe ranks as the offense’s best answer.

Saban benched Milroe in a Week 3 game against South Florida. Alabama’s sluggish victory that day revealed how badly this offense needs him. And Burton needed a quarterback to get him the ball.

The Tide had negative rushing yardage until Milroe’s scramble late in the third quarter. Then, it was back to the air, with a couple of more strikes to Burton.

This quarterback and his favorite wide receiver go together like Han Solo and Chewbacca. I’ll let you decide which is which. The duo sliced up the impressive troop of talent Jimbo Fisher has assembled and continually squandered.

In key moment, Jimbo Fisher punts

I can’t say Fisher went down swinging. He went down punting.

Faced with fourth-and-1 late in the third quarter from Alabama’s 45-yard line in a tie game, Fisher elected to punt. The Aggies had shown an advantage in the trenches, but Fisher didn’t trust his offense to gain another 4 feet.

How timid.

Fisher had his old nemesis wobbling. But, unlike two years ago when Fisher lobbed all those verbal grenades at Saban from behind a microphone, Fisher refused to try for a haymaker Saturday. He trusted his defense.

Six plays later, Burton was in the end zone, shushing the crowd, after he’d beaten his defender – again.

Jalen Milroe, Jermaine Burton steal the moment

Milton and Burton each was responsible for a turnover. The best superhero stories involve imperfect protagonists who require a little help. Burton’s sidekick, Isaiah Bond, got in on the act. Together, they amassed 293 yards as part of Milroe’s 321-yard passing day.

They received an assist from a resilient defense that steadied after halftime despite playing most of the game without one of its top players after defensive back Malachi Moore exited with an ankle injury. Alabama’s defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe played so well he looked like he belonged more on the Aggies’ vaunted defensive front. Eboigbe pressured Max Johnson into a fourth-quarter safety that gave Alabama necessary insurance.

Two years ago, Fisher became Saban’s first former assistant to beat the Alabama legend when his battered bunch pulled off a stunner. On that day, a mediocre backup quarterback had the game of his life and outplayed Alabama’s future Heisman Trophy winner, and the Aggies scored twice in the final three minutes. Aggies fans stormed the field with vigor while Saban made a hurried exit under police protection.

Fast forward to Saturday, and an Aggies victory wouldn’t have felt like much of an upset. Despite the ranking next to Alabama’s name and Texas A&M being unranked, the sportsbooks favored Alabama by only a couple of points.

Throughout the peak of Saban’s dynasty, he enjoyed an unmatched level of talent. No longer. The Aggies go toe to toe with Alabama at several positions, even enjoying an advantage at some.

Not at quarterback, though.

Playing in the most hostile environment he’s ever faced, Milroe kept his cool. He outplayed Johnson.

The Aggies jabbed, Alabama wobbled, but Milroe made sure the Crimson Tide didn’t tumble. Alabama enjoys the SEC West’s top perch, thanks to the crimson’s version of Han and Chewy.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

