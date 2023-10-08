Alabama football finally found go-to receiving weapon vs. Texas A&M

Jermaine Burton has a simple message to quarterback Jalen Milroe on deep passes: Just throw it. Forget about throwing to a landmark.

Instead, let it fly.

"I was like, 'bro just put it down there next to me and let me adjust,'" Burton said.

Simple as that, right? Burton certainly made it look simple throughout the game Saturday against Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

Milroe found Burton on multiple occasions deep, and Burton made the defense pay. He caught four passes of 20 or more yards to lead Alabama football to a 26-20 win over the Aggies.

Burton not only had a simple message for Milroe, but Burton's play sent another: He's the go-to receiving weapon for which Alabama has been searching.

The Crimson Tide has certainly been wanting and needing a player like that. The offense had made plays through four wins prior to Saturday, but there wasn't that player to whom you knew Alabama could turn when it needed to get out of a bad spot. To put it simply: There haven't been too many weapons on the offense keeping defensive coordinators up at night.

Then Burton put defensive coordinators on alert with the way he schooled the Aggies defense. He caught 9 passes for 197 yards and 2 touchdowns at Kyle Field.

"We’ve always had a lot of faith, trust and confidence in him," Nick Saban said. "He’s a big-play player."

A minor foot injury has hampered Burton at times this season Saban said, but it certainly didn't bother Burton against the Aggies. The senior put together his best performance since transferring over from Georgia ahead of the 2022 season. Although he's made plays, dominant performances have been few and far between for him. The best in a Crimson Tide uniform came against FCS Austin Peay with 7 catches for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2022. His top outing against a Power Five opponent at Alabama had been against Ole Miss in 2022 when Burton caught 5 passes for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.

It's safe to Burton has a new best performance for Alabama after Saturday. His efforts against Texas A&M even rival that of his best collegiate game ever when he caught 8 passes for 197 yards and 2 touchdowns against Mississippi State at Georgia.

His four receptions for 20 or more yards Saturday weren't even either of his touchdown catches.

"We really wanted to be a deep threat team and get back to that deep threat pass game that Alabama has always been," Burton said. "We really took a lot of focus into this week and just really had to come into this game knowing it was going to be critical situations and we had to make plays. I love this team, so I would do whatever for them."

He's got more than the ability to catch deep passes in his arsenal too. Burton showed a tough brand of football when he caught the slant pass at the end of the third quarter that gave Alabama the lead it never gave up. He broke through two defenders trying to tackle him.

"He was extremely effective in the game at making some big plays," Saban said.

Burton did have a fumble and picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, so his outing was not without blemishes. Neither was Alabama's. Saban called it perhaps the record game for him for messing up and still winning.

All kinds of chaos, mistakes, penalties, blemishes and more filled the game for Alabama. That will likely be how this game is remembered.

Don't let it distract from the most important takeaway: Alabama has at last found itself a true go-to offensive playmaker for 2023.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Jermaine Burton: Alabama football finds go-to receiver vs. Texas A&M