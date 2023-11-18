Alabama football feasts on Cupcake Saturday with romp over Chattanooga to prep for Iron Bowl

Alabama football gobbled up that Saturday-morning cupcake.

The Crimson Tide didn't eat it one small peck at a time. Instead, it chomped bite after bite and cruised to a 66-10 victory over Chattanooga in a game that was pretty much over by halftime.

Now the attention turns to the Iron Bowl, where Alabama will look to finish out the regular season with a perfect conference record.

Here are observations and takeaways from the game between No. 8 Alabama (10-1, 8-0 SEC) and Chattanooga (7-4, 6-2 SOCON)

Welcome back, Jermaine Burton

Alabama's top receiver missed the Kentucky game with an illness. Then he did his best to make up for lost time right away against Chattanooga.

The first snap of the game, Burton looked far from sick. He sped down the field and caught a rocket from quarterback Jalen Milroe for 56 yards. Three plays later, Burton snagged a 5-yard touchdown pass to give Alabama a 7-0 lead.

The next drive, he caught another deep pass, this time for 44 yards to set up a touchdown on the next play. By the end of the first two drives, Burton already had 105 receiving yards on three receptions.

Running wild in the first half

Alabama's running backs had themselves a day, especially early, hitting the Mocs for all kinds of chunk yardage on the ground. By halftime, the worst yards per carry for a running back belonged to Roydell Williams, and he was averaging a strong 6.5 yards per rush.

By halftime, the group of Williams, Jase McClellan and Jam Miller had 171 yards on 20 carries with 2 rushing touchdowns and an average of 8.6 yards per carry.

Defense overall stout, but a few chunk plays surrendered

There was plenty to like about Alabama's defensive performance vs. Chattanooga, but the Crimson Tide starters also gave up a few big plays, including a 40-yard touchdown run and a 53-yard reception.

Change at punt returner a good one

Kool-Aid McKinstry fumbled while returning a punt, then the Alabama coaching staff decided to put Caleb Downs back to return punts.

It proved to be a smart call. Downs scored off a punt return in the second half, returning it 85 yards.

With that performance, Downs might have just secured himself the punt-return job moving forward through the last few games of the season.

