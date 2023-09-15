How Alabama football fares after a Nick Saban loss is bad news for USF

Alabama’s 10-point home loss to Texas does not bode well for USF’s chances of upsetting the No. 10 Crimson Tide. Nick Saban hasn’t lost back-to-back regular season games since 2007.

Here’s how Saban’s teams have responded in similar situations over the last decade:

2022: The Tide rebounded from a last-second loss to Alex Golesh and Tennessee by crushing Mississippi State 30-6. Saban followed up an overtime loss at LSU with a 30-24 win at No. 11 Mississippi.

2021: A week after Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher became the first Saban assistant to beat him at Alabama, the Tide crushed Mississippi State in a 49-9 road win.

2019: A rare home loss (by five to eventual national champion LSU) preceded another rout in Starkville (38-7).

2015: Probably the most apt comparison; Alabama lost by six to Mississippi, then blew out Louisiana Monroe 34-0 after permanently switching to FSU transfer Jake Coker as starting quarterback.

2014: The closest game on the list. ‘Bama used a fourth-quarter touchdown to eke by Arkansas on the road 14-13 after a six-point loss at Mississippi the week before.

Alabama’s rare trip to Tampa

This is only the fourth time ‘Bama has played a true road game under Saban. The other three: a 62-13 thumping of Duke in 2010, a 27-11 triumph at Penn State the next year and last year’s 20-19 thriller at Texas. Saban has coached at Raymond James Stadium before, for the January 2017 College Football Playoff national championship. Saban lost to Clemson 35-31 when Deshaun Watson hit Hunter Renfrow for the game winner with 1 second left.

By the numbers: Week 3

399 — Headgear selections on ESPN’s “College GameDay” for Lee Corso, who will hit a milestone at Colorado

3.19 — Plays per minute for Tennessee, which leads the country (per 247Sports)

3.03 — Plays per minute for USF, which makes the Bulls the second-fastest offense in the country

4-14 — Record against ranked opponents for Central Michigan’s Jim McElwain. The former Gators coach will go try to earn a fifth big win by upsetting No. 9 Notre Dame

11 — Consecutive wins for Fresno State and former Bucs assistant Jeff Tedford. It’s the program’s longest winning streak since 1986, with a chance to extend it at Arizona State

377 — Passing yards last week by Virginia’s Anthony Colandrea (Lakewood High). That’s the most ever by a Cavaliers freshman

2 — Consecutive games with a touchdown by Alabama’s Amari Niblack (Lakewood High)

• • •

