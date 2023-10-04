What Alabama football fans need to know about the Texas A&M Aggies

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will look to improve to 3-0 in SEC play this weekend when they head to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon from Kyle Field.

After a lackluster start to the season, the Crimson Tide appear to be heading in the right direction, but the same could be said for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies as well.

Both teams feature some question marks on offense and have been heavily carried by great defensive play early on in the season, making this matchup that much more intriguing.

As we await kickoff from Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon, here are a few things that Alabama football fans need to know about the Texas A&M Aggies.

Although the backup, Max Johnson is an experienced SEC QB

Don’t let the fact that the Aggies will be without their starting quarterback allow you to assume an easy game for the Tide defense. Max Johnson is one of the most capable backups in the entire country. Johnson is an experienced player who has double-digit starts in the SEC under his belt and has thrown for nearly 5,000 yards in his career. Johnson may be the backup, but the dude can play.

A&M has lots of weapons

Texas A&M has some of the best offensive weapons in the entire country. The trio of Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith, and Moose Muhammad is about as good as anyone else has. Not to mention the talented host of running backs the Aggies have.

The Fisher-Petrino duo will give it everything they have

Outside of Lane Kiffin, nobody wants to beat Nick Saban and Alabama more than Jimbo Fisher. Having done it in 2021, Fisher wants another bite out of the G.O.A.T. Insert new Aggies offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino who also has a losing history against Saban and the Tide and the duo in College Station is ready for the opportunity. Fisher and Petrino will do everything their collective offensive minds can do to upset Saban and Alabama.

Experience against Jalen Milroe

Texas A&M is one of the few teams that has actual experience against Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe as Milroe started the 2022 contest in Tuscaloosa. While Milroe has certainly improved since last season, you have to believe the Aggies will have a good gameplan for the Tide signal-caller.

Elite defensive front

Texas A&M may just have the best defensive front in the entire country. While improving, the Alabama offensive line has shown some vulnerability this season. Limiting negative plays will be critical on Saturday.

