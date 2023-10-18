What Alabama football fans need to know about the Tennessee Volunteers

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to host Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon for another edition of the “Third Saturday in October”.

Alabama owns a commanding 58-39-7 lead in the all-time series, but the Vols got the best of the Tide in their last meeting with a thrilling 52-49 victory in 2022.

Coach Saban and Alabama will look to get their revenge on the Vols this weekend while also keeping a firm grip on the SEC West as we head into the back half of the 2023 regular season.

As we await kickoff between Alabama and Tennessee in Week 8, here are a few things Alabama football fans need to know about the Volunteers.

This isn't 2022

While Tennessee is still a very good football team, the offense is not near as explosive in 2023 as it was in 2022. The Hendon Hooker to Jaylin Hyatt combination is no longer there, so the vertical passing game is not the same. Don’t get me wrong, any offense led by Josh Heupel is more than capable.

Ground and pound

Tennessee has one of the best rushing attacks in the entire country this season. The trio of Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small, and Dylan Sampson have combined for over 1,200 rushing yards and nine touchdowns through six games. Slowing down those guys will be critical for the Tide on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Milton can sling it, but is he accurate enough?

There is no denying the physical talent that Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton has. Milton has a cannon for an arm and enough athleticism to keep a defense honest. Accuracy is where the questions begin to creep in. Milton can be inconsistent and is prone to turning the football over if pressure is applied. Let’s see how he handles the Alabama defense and the raucous crowd inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Tennessee can get after the passer

Tennessee is one of the premier pass-rushing teams in the country with 24 sacks through six games. Alabama has struggled, especially on the left side to protect Jalen Milroe. Keeping guys like James Pearce and Tyler Baron off of Milroe’s back will be huge for the Tide.

Stingy backend

Aside from their pass rush, Tennessee also has a very opportunistic secondary. The Vols have six interceptions this season and are led by Kamal Hadden who already has three picks in just six games played. Taking care of the football is always key and it certainly won’t be any different this weekend for Milroe and the Alabama offense.

