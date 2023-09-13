What Alabama football fans need to know about the South Florida Bulls

Alabama has an interesting matchup in Week 3 of the college football season as Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will make the trip down to Tampa to take on the South Florida Bulls.

It is a rare occurrence for Coach Saban and Alabama to make a road trip to a program out of the Power Five, and this will certainly be one of the most important home games in the history of USF football.

With most Tide fans not being too familiar with the Bulls, we will be doing our best to provide a few of the high notes on the program and more specifically the 2023 team.

Let’s dive right in!

Head Coach has ties to the SEC

The name Alex Golesh may ring a bell for some Tide fans. The first-year USF head coach was previously working for Josh Heupel as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Warm up for Tennessee

With Golesh coming over from UT, the Bulls will be running a similar offense as what the Crimson Tide will see in October against the Volunteers. Despite the Bulls not being the most talented team, Saturday’s matchup will provide the Alabama defense with an in-game warm-up for their rivals later down the road.

QB Byrum Brown shows potential

Bulls starting QB Byrum Brown has shown some potential as a redshirt freshman. Through two games this season, Brown has already accounted for eight total touchdowns with four through the air and four on the ground.

Opportunistic Bulls defense

In just two games, the South Florida defense has forced five turnovers. The Bulls have picked off three passes while also recovering two fumbles. Safety Logan Berryhill is responsible for two of the three interceptions. Alabama will have to make sure they put a premium on taking care of the football.

Alabama is USF's only Power Five opponent this season

Not only is having the chance to play a program like Alabama a massive opportunity for the Bulls, but the Crimson Tide is also the only Power Five team on South Florida’s schedule for the entire 2023 season. The Bulls will come out hungry and ready to play spoiler on Saturday afternoon.

