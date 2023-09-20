What Alabama football fans need to know about the Ole Miss Rebels

One of the more intriguing matchups in Week 4 of the 2023 college football season will take place inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa as Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide play host to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

To help Tide fans get to know the Ole Miss program a little more, I reached out to Steven Willis of the “Locked On Ole Miss Podcast” for a deep dive into Lane Kiffin, and the 2023 Rebels football team.

Steven would touch on a variety of topics including quarterback Jaxson Dart, Pete Golding’s defense, and even the Ole Miss specialists.

Jaxson Dart is special

Jaxson Dart is the best QB you are going to play this season. I know you saw him last year but his jump is phenomenal. He is leading an offense in the top five in the country with him missing three of his top weapons the last two weeks.

New weapons for Dart

Zakhari Franklin will likely debut along with Caden Prieskorn against Alabama. Ole Miss fans will be just as curious as you about him but he has been the NCAA leader in Receiving TDs at UTSA and Prieskorn is an NFL TE.

Rebels defense under Pete Golding

Defensively Ole Miss defensive strength is their front seven and Ole Miss has done a decent job in the Red Zone with only giving up 57% TD Percentage and 4th Downs under 50%…Ole Miss fans love Pete Golding

The weakness of the Rebels' defense

Probably the weak point of the defense is at the safety position with that unit prone to give up explosives early in the season.

Ole Miss has a big time place kicker

Caden Davis the kicker is a weapon that already has a 56 yard kick this year. Thuderous leg.

