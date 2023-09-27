What Alabama football fans need to know about the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will look to improve to 2-0 in SEC play this weekend when they head to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Unlike the Crimson Tide, Mississippi State is still searching for its first conference win after starting 0-2 in conference play with losses to LSU and South Carolina over the past couple of weeks.

The Bulldogs will be hungry to take down Alabama at home this weekend and possibly spoil the Crimson Tide’s post-season hopes.

As we await kickoff from Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night, here are a few things that Alabama football fans need to know about the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Experienced QB

On Saturday, State QB Will Rogers will be making his 40th appearance in a college football game. By now, Rogers has seen about every type of defense you can throw at him and his experience alone will be a tough battle for the Crimson Tide defense.

Pass defense is suspect

Mississippi State is among the nation’s worst in pass defense through four weeks—the Bulldogs rank 121st, allowing a stunning 280 yards per game through the air. Saturday night might be a good opportunity for Jalen Milroe to take the next step in the passing game for the Alabama offense.

Jo'Quavious Marks is a dude

The Bulldogs will feature one of the top running backs in the SEC this weekend, Jo’Quavious Marks. Marks is second in the SEC in rushing yards this season with 352 yards. Slowing down Marks will be key for the Alabama defense.

Playmaking linebackers

The Bulldog defense features a pair of playmaking linebackers this season. Both Jett Johnson and Nathanial Watson are turning in strong campaigns. Johnson and Watson are both among the top five tacklers in the SEC and Johnson also already has a pair of interceptions on the season.

Life after Leach

The untimely and sad passing of Mike Leach last December left the entire college football world in a state of shock and sadness. Zach Arnett has been tasked with replacing Leach and his tenure has gotten off to a bit of a bump start. The new-look Bulldog offense is sometimes a little messy and the defense is struggling to get consistent stops. Life after Leach has not been easy for the Bulldogs and his presence is missed in more ways than one.

