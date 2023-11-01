What Alabama football fans need to know about the LSU Tigers

Nick Saban and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide will look to take firm control of the SEC West on Saturday night when they host the No. 14 LSU Tigers inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Since Coach Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, the rivalry between the Tide and Tigers has grown into one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of each college football season and always delivers a memorable contest.

With last season’s loss still stinging the Crimson Tide, this year’s matchup is setting up to be one for the ages.

As we await kickoff under the lights in T-town, here are five things every Alabama football fan should know about the Bayou Bengals!

Jayden Daniels will be the best QB the Tide faces all season

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Forget Caleb Williams, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been the best signal-caller in college football this season. Without Daniels, LSU may have a couple of more losses on the season. Daniels is a true dual threat and can beat you with his arm and his legs. Do not underestimate how talented the senior QB is.

Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are a deadly duo

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

I think it’s fair to say that LSU might have the best wide-receiver duo in the country. Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are incredible outside weapons for Daniels and it will be difficult for the Tide to keep them in check. Both Nabers and Thomas are on track to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns on the season.

The Tigers can run the football too

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

While Daniels and his perimeter weapons receive most of the attention, the Tigers also have an excellent rushing attack. If Alabama can’t slow down running back Logan Diggs who has 611 yards on the season, it could be a long night for the Tide.

LSU's rush defense is suspect

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

This is where Alabama has to take advantage of a weakness. LSU ranks 83rd in the country in rush defense and is allowing a whopping 4.67 yards per carry. If Alabama can slow the game down and sustain a consistent rushing attack, while keeping Daniels and the Tiger offense on the sidelines, the Tide should be in good shape.

LSU is better than their record indicates

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Fans are quick to write off teams who suffer early-season losses. LSU lost in Week 1 to a really good Florida State team and then again in Week 5 to a rock-solid Ole Miss bunch. Despite their two losses, LSU is a good football team that is capable of beating anyone in the country.

