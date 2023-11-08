What Alabama football fans need to know about the Kentucky Wildcats

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to make the trip to Lexington this weekend for their Week 11 matchup against Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats.

No. 8 Alabama enters the matchup with the Wildcats with a chance to clinch the SEC West with a victory and move one step closer to a potential birth in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama and Kentucky last met in 2020 as the Tide dominated the Wildcats 63-3 in Tuscaloosa on their way to a national championship.

As we await kickoff in Lexington, here are five things every Alabama football fan should know about the Wildcats!

The Kentucky Wildcats had a hot start

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Stoop had the Wildcats playing well in the early portion of the season. Kentucky started the 2023 season a perfect 5-0 but now that the competition has gotten stiffer, they have since lost three out of their last four games.

Running back Ray Davis is a difference maker

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

The Wildcats’ offense features one of the best backs in the SEC in terms of production in 2023. Ray Davis is second in the league in rushing yards with 903 yards and averages over six yards per carry. Keeping Davis in check will be a point of emphasis for the Tide this weekend.

Quarterback Devin Leary has been up and down

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky starting quarterback Devin Leary is having an odd season in Lexington. The NC State transfer has been a difference maker for the Wildcats positively and negatively this season. While Leary is second in the SEC in touchdown passes (18), he is also second in the league in interceptions (7). It is important to note that Leary is questionable this Saturday with an eye injury, but it feels a little like gamesmanship from Mark Stoops.

Defensive lineman Deone Walker is a handful

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

At 6 foot 6 and 348 pounds, Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker is a handful. Not only is Walker big, but the Michigan native is disruptive. Walker has 4.5 sacks on the season and will be a tough matchup for the interior of Alabama’s offensive line.

Defensive back Maxwell Hairston is a playmaker

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe better know where Kentucky defensive back Maxwell Hairston is lined up at all times on Saturday. Hairston leads the SEC in interceptions this season (5) and has been a consistent playmaker for the Wildcats on defense.

Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops deserves a lot of credit

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

While he may have already reached his full potential as the Kentucky head coach, it is important to recognize how well Mark Stoops has done leading this program. The Wildcats were once bottom dwellers in the SEC and he has moved them to the middle of the pack during his tenure. A win Saturday over the Tide would by far be the best win of his coaching career.

