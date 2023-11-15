What Alabama football fans need to know about the Chattanooga Mocs

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team will compete inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for the final time in the 2023 regular season on Saturday morning when they welcome in the Chattanooga Mocs.

It will be senior day for Alabama and many veteran stars for the Tide will be honored before the home finale.

No. 8 Alabama is one of the hottest teams in the country right with a seven-game winning streak including some impressive double-digit wins over ranked opponents.

It will be important for the Tide to come out and play with the right mindset against the Mocs who are a quality FCS opponent.

As we await kickoff, here are a handful of things Alabama football fans should know about this Chattanooga football team.

Quarterback Chase Artopoeus is having a quality season

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The transfer from UCLA is putting together a solid season for the Mocs. Artopoeus has thrown for over 2,600 yards while completing 62.8% of passes with 20 touchdowns.

The Mocs use two running backs

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Mocs will feature a duo of talented running backs on Saturday. Gino Appleberry and Ailym Ford have almost identical numbers in the season. Appleberry has 124 carries for 527 yards while Ford has 119 carries for 485 yards.

Triple threat at wide receiver

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Mocs have a trio of wide receivers that have put up some impressive numbers this season. Jamoi Mayes, Javin Whatley, and Sam Phillips have combined for 147 catches, 2,246 yards, and 16 touchdowns. Keeping those three in check will be critical for the Alabama defense.

The Mocs defense has two solid pass rushers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Person and Ben Brewton give the Mocs defense a dynamic pass-rushing duo. Person has 7.5 sacks on the season while Brewton has totaled six. Alabama’s offensive line, which has seen its fair share of struggles this season, better be at their best on Saturday.

Chattanooga will likely miss the FCS playoffs

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a solid season, the Mocs will likely miss out on the FCS Playoffs. Furman won the SoCon after beating the Mocs 17-14 earlier this season and Chattanooga is a bubble team that is predicted to miss the playoffs.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire