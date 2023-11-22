What Alabama football fans need to know about the Auburn Tigers

Week 13 of the 2023 college football season has arrived and that means it is time for the annual rivalry matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers best known as the Iron Bowl.

Nick Saban and the Tide will be looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive while Hugh Freeze and the Tigers hope to be spoilers and shatter the dreams of their arch-rivals.

It has been an up-and-down season for Coach Freeze in his first season down on the Plains and the Tigers are coming off one of the more embarrassing losses in program history when they lost at home to New Mexico State 31-10.

As kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium approaches, here are a few things Alabama football fans should know about the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn's leading receiver is a tight end

The passing game has been a bit of a struggle for the Auburn offense this season. Part of it has been quarterback play, but also the fact that the Tigers don’t have a true No. 1 receiver has hindered that. Auburn’s current leading receiver is tight end Rivaldo Fairweather who has 33 catches for 349 yards and six touchdowns.

QB Payton Thorne has played better as of late

Speaking of Auburn’s passing game, while it still isn’t elite by any stretch, quarterback Payton Thorne has shown some steady improvement this season. He has improved his completion percentage and cut down on his turnovers a bit down the stretch and it has helped the Auburn offense.

Freshman place kicker Alex McPherson is perfect on the season

It is hard to find a reliable place kicker but Auburn always seems to have one. This year is no different. Freshman Alex McPherson has been perfect this season. He has made all 36 of his extra-point attempts and has connected on all 12 of his field-goal attempts.

Jaylin Simpson is tied for second in the SEC in interceptions

Auburn has been a solid defensive team all season. Part of that is due to their play in the backend of the defense led by Jaylin Simpson. Simpson has four interceptions on the season which is tied for second in the SEC.

Hugh Freeze knows what it takes to beat Alabama, Nick Saban

Hugh Freeze is 2-3 against Nick Saban and Alabama and while this Auburn team doesn’t have the talent of his Ole Miss teams, Coach Freeze will have his team ready to play and believing they can take down the Tide.

