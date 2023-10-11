What Alabama football fans need to know about the Arkansas Razorbacks

As hard as it is to believe, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team are halfway through the 2023 regular season. After some early season struggles, the Crimson Tide are beginning to hit their stride as they enter into the meat of the SEC schedule.

Up next for Alabama is a home game against longtime SEC West foe, Arkansas. The Razorbacks are not having the season that the Hog faithful was anticipating, but they still have enough talent to keep things interesting inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

As we await kickoff between Alabama and Arkansas in Week 7, here are a few things Alabama football fans need to know about the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks are on a four game losing streak

After starting the 2023 season with a 2-0 record, Arkansas is now on a four-game losing streak including three straight in conference play. To say the Hogs are in desperation mode is a massive understatement.

Arkansas hasn't beat Alabama since 2006

It has been a long time since Arkansas last beat the Crimson Tide on the gridiron. In fact, it’s probably safe to assume that many folks reading this have never witnessed the Hogs take down the Tide. Since Nick Saban’s arrival in Tuscaloosa in 2007, the Razorbacks have been unable to defeat Alabama.

Running game has been an issue

Despite having the dynamic duo of KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders, the Razorbacks have struggled to put together a consistent rushing attack. Some of that has been due to injuries, but a lot of his has to do with poor play along the offensive line. We all know that being one-dimensional is not a recipe for success against this stingy Alabama defense.

KJ Jefferson has been turnover prone this season

Razorback QB KJ Jefferson has often had to play hero ball this season for the Hogs and that has led to some turnover issues for the veteran signal-caller. At the halfway point of the season Jefferson already has six interceptions which is second most in the SEC. With an Alabama defense that has been feasting on turnovers as of the late, Jefferson will have to be more cautious on Saturday.

Sam Pittman's seat is getting hot

Sam Pittman is one of the most likable coaches in the country. He’s real, down-to-earth, and resonates with the average Joe almost better than anyone in his position. Unfortunately, he chose a career that is cut-throat and deals in absolutes and the fact is Pittman just isn’t getting it done in Fayetteville. With the current losing streak at four, the room for error is basically non-existent. It’s either win or so long to the head Hog.

