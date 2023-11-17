Alabama Football Fan Rooting Guide: 5 teams the Tide need to win

Alabama football has not been able to get out of the No. 8 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. It has become clear the CFP Committee values the head-to-head win the Longhorns have over the Crimson Tide. So, what can Alabama do to move up?

It’s not likely that a win by any margin over Chattanooga at home this week will boost the Tide’s playoff hopes. However, if a few teams that currently rank ahead of Alabama lose, space could be created that allows for some significant movement.

Here are five teams that Tide fans should root for this week, as their wins could help Alabama.

Who do they play: No. 3 Michigan

The Wolverines are constantly making headlines, and it’s not entirely because the team is undefeated and is currently the No. 3 team in the nation. After this week, they’ll have to face Ohio State, in which one of these two top-three, undefeated Big Ten teams will have to lose. However, it would be nicer for Alabama if a one-loss Michigan defeated a one-loss Ohio State, but that can be discussed next week, if applicable.

Maryland, with Mike Locksley at the helm and Taulia Tagovailoa at quarterback, is partially ‘built by Bama,’ and you bet Tide fans will be all in on the Terms this Saturday.

Who do they play: No. 5 Washington

The Huskies have looked like the most beatable of the remaining undefeated teams. They get a true challenge this week as they take on No. 11 Oregon State on the road. As far as the PAC-12 goes, the committee is expected to drop Washington significantly with one loss, and that might not help Oregon’s chances either.

Who do they play: No. 6 Oregon

The Ducks are the highest-rated one-loss team, according to the College Football Playoff Committee. Like Alabama, if Oregon loses another game, they can likely kiss all chances at reaching the CFP goodbye. Arizona State gave Washington a big scare a few weeks ago, perhaps they can finish the job in Week 12 against the Ducks.

Iowa State

Who do they play: No. 7 Texas

The Longhorns got that early-season win over Alabama and have been staying just a step ahead of the Tide all season because of it. However, there’s a belief that Alabama is the better team as of today, but the head-to-head win trumps the current eye test. Iowa State hosts Texas this week and will be given a big task, but it’s far from impossible. The Cyclones can knock out the Big 12 altogether from CFP contention with a win.

The long shots

Who they are: Minnesota and North Alabama

Minnesota hits the road to take on No. 2 Ohio State and North Alabama travels to Tallahassee to face No. 4 Florida State. It’s extremely unlikely that either of these teams pull off the upset, especially North Alabama. However, it is worth keeping an eye on as an Alabama fan because both the Buckeyes and Seminoles rank above Alabama.

What about Tennessee?

Who do they play: No. 1 Georgia

Georgia takes on Tennessee in Knoxville a week after the Vols got blown out at home by Missouri. So why didn’t I include Tennessee as a team to root for? Well, you try to get Tide fans to root for the Vols (hint: it’s not easy). Secondly, there are two schools of thought on this:

Alabama fans should want Georgia to win so they stay undefeated and then the Tide will have a shot at taking down the No. 1, undefeated team in the SEC championship. Alabama fans should want Tennessee to win because Alabama beat the Vols, so it improves the Tide’s resume and it will knock down Georgia’s ranking.

With that in mind, you can decide what you’d like to see happen and voice your opinion online.

