Alabama football fan day returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium. Here's who can get autographs

Fan day is back for Alabama football fans.

The event will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 5. It hasn't occurred the past three seasons, with 2019 marking the last time the event was held. But there will be some significant differences.

NIL opportunities didn't exist back in 2019. Athletes were permitted to capitalize on their name, image and likeness starting in the summer of 2021. That has changed college athletics drastically, and Alabama football's fan day is no different.

Alabama coach Nick Saban is entering his 17th season leading the Crimson Tide. Alabama looks to return to the College Football Playoff after missing it last season after posting an 11-2 record that resulted in a Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State.

The Crimson Tide will trot out a new quarterback with former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young having moved on to the NFL's Carolina Panthers. The defense will also need a new leader with linebacker Will Anderson Jr. also in the NFL. The Crimson Tide also has two new coordinators in offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

Here are the details for fan day 2023.

When is Alabama football fan day?

The practice will run from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Will fans be able to get autographs at Alabama football fan day?

Yes, but only those who are members of Yea Alabama, the Crimson Tide's NIL entity. Members will get field access after practice via a Yea Alabama autograph session ticket sent out through email. Members are permitted to bring one child 12 or younger as a guest.

Who will be signing autographs?

Coach Nick Saban and the team, for about 45 minutes after practice.

What can fans have autographed?

The limit for autographs per person are one item, and posed photographs won't be allowed.

Where can fans sit for fan day?

Fans can enter through gates 13 and 24 for seating on the west side of the lower bowl.

Where can fans park for fan day?

Parking is available in the West ten Hoor area of campus, which includes two parking decks and surface lots. Accessible parking can be found in the Wallace Wade lot. That is first come, first serve.

